Stasi files go to Federal Archives

Berlin (dpa) – Around 30 years after the assault on the Stasi headquarters in Berlin, responsibility for the Stasi files has been transferred to the Federal Archives. The office of the former Federal Commissioner will be dissolved, as the Bundestag decided on Thursday in Berlin.

This is not the end of the story, said Minister of State for Culture Monika Grütters (CDU). “On the contrary: it means the continuation of the revaluation under an entirely German sign.”

Files should remain accessible to citizens, media and universities in the future. In this way, people can continue to ask if the documents contain information about them, for example, and can inspect them – in the future also in digital form and at all locations of the Federal Archives, which are also represented in the Federal states of West Germany, including Bayreuth and Koblenz.

The files themselves will continue to be kept in Berlin, Erfurt, Frankfurt (Oder), Halle, Leipzig and Rostock “according to their origin”, as the law says. If necessary, the files can also be transported to Federal Archives locations closer to the place of residence of the person who wishes to inspect.

The GDR’s Ministry of State Security (MfS), the Stasi for short, spied on its own citizens and also gathered information abroad. It was controlled by the ruling Socialist Unity Party, the SED. The ministry was established in 1950 and finally dissolved in March 1990.

The CDU / CSU, the SPD, the FDP and the Greens voted for the innovations – they had drafted the bill together. The left abstained, but not out of fundamental rejection, as MEP Simone Barrientos said. Your group found no good reason to oppose innovations – however, it is still unclear how foreseeable costs, for example for preservation, construction work or reconstruction of destroyed files, should be borne. “You can’t sidestep the issue of costs,” Barrientos said. Around 15,500 containers, mostly bags, with hand-torn documents are still in the archives – some of them have already been rebuilt.

The AfD voted against the changes. She had presented her own candidacy in which, instead of going to the federal archives, she demanded expanded powers for the previous federal commissioner, who would also have to deal with the dictatorship of the SED, as the deputy of the AfD Götz Frömming. “Because, Ladies and Gentlemen, not only the victims, but also the perpetrators are always with us.” Anyone who really wants to do something for the victims should not make peace with the perpetrators and “bring the SED, which still exists legally, into government alliances” – which obviously meant the Left Party, which is involved in governments. States.

SPD MP Katrin Budde recalled how people occupied the Stasi headquarters in their hometown of Magdeburg in December 1989. It has happened all over the former GDR these days. “We occupied the Stasi offices to prevent the destruction of files,” she said. “After that, the device had no power over people. It was like the final demise of one of the most important instruments of power in the SED. “The subsequent opening of the files of an oppressive apparatus is unique in the world.” We wanted to know who was spying on us. “

Green MP Monika Lazar stressed: “Without the courageous civil rights activists, without the people who later promoted the disclosure of the SED and the injustice of the SED, the ‘My files are mine’ request would have only been ‘an empty sentence. “

The former office of the Federal Stasi Archives Commissioner will be dissolved when the documents are transferred to the Federal Archives. Instead, the new office of a Federal Commissioner for Victims of the SED Dictatorship should be created and – like the Commissioner for Defense – be located in the Bundestag. This mediator is elected by the Bundestag for five years. It is supposed to defend the concerns of victims in politics and the public, to contribute to their assessment and to submit a report once a year.

Several MPs stressed the importance of research and treatment. “A society that wants to be strong against populist seducers needs research on totalitarian systems,” said FDP MP Thomas Hacker. The files are still important, said Union parliamentary group vice-chair Gitta Connemann (CDU). The vision of lack of freedom sharpens the vision of freedom and democracy. “And it is precisely these two values ​​that must be protected. Because forgetting history, minimizing or laundering is extremely dangerous. “