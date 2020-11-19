Sci-Tech

DDR4 T-Force Zeus, TeamGroup for PC and laptop players

rej November 19, 2020

TeamGroup completes its gamer DDR4 range with the announcement of the T-Force Zeus DDR4 U-DIMM and SO-DIMM series. In both cases the design is worked with a dress that combines black and red, but not only.

These T-Force Zeus DDR4 modules are available in two formats. We find multiple capacities including 32GB and multiple frequencies. As highlighted, they incorporate the iconic T-FORCE logo and its “fierce lightning design”. The available frequencies are between 2666 MHz and 3200 MHz.

Force Zeus DDR4, some information

T-Force Zeus DDR4 RAM

PC versions (U-DIMM format) are available individually or as a two-channel kit. We find strips of 8, 16 and 32 GB and therefore two-channel kits of 16, 32 and 64 GB. In terms of frequencies, they range from 2666 MHz through 3200 MHz to 3000 and 3200 MHz with the respective timings of CL19, CL16, CL16 and CL20.

T-Force Zeus DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM

SO-DIMM versions are aimed at laptops. In terms of compatibility, the manufacturer claims that these modules are certified to support the latest 11th generation Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile processors. We have three capacities with 8, 16 and 32 GB for frequencies of 2666 MHz (timings 19-19-19-43) or 3200 MHz (timings 22-22-22-52).

rej

