AFD troublemakers in the Bundestag: criminal consequences?

Berlin (dpa) – The sensational behavior of visitors to the Bundestag is likely to have consequences for some members of the AfD.

AfD MP Udo Hemmelgarn had confirmed that one of the guests, whose behavior had been the subject of complaints, had been recorded about him on Wednesday, parliamentary group spokesman Marcus Schmidt confirmed on request. The group now wishes to clarify who may have done wrong and which guests were invited by individual members.

The Bundestag wants to make full use of legal instruments to sanction incidents and is also examining the criminal consequences against the AfD deputies involved. This could lead to a preliminary procedure against them after their immunity has been lifted. The council of elders agreed on this point on Thursday, as the German press agency in Berlin learned.

The legal point of departure would be article 106 of the Criminal Code (coercion of the Federal President and members of a constitutional body). The MPs, at whose invitation the troublemakers had come to the Bundestag, could have been guilty of aiding and abetting

During the Bundestag debate on Wednesday, delegates were harassed, filmed and insulted by visitors in the corridors of the Reichstag building. This happened, among others, Economic Affairs Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) and FDP national politician Konstantin Kuhle. In Altmaier’s case, the troublemakers filmed the action and posted the video on the Internet. The incidents are expected to be discussed at the Bundestag alumni council on Thursday. According to information from the DPA, Altmaier does not wish to file a criminal complaint.

Bundestag Vice-President Wolfgang Kubicki considers the harassment of MPs by visitors on the sidelines of the debate on the infection protection law as a constraint. He calls for consequences for the deputies concerned. “I guess this matter will not only be dealt with in the Council of Elders,” said politician FDP of the German news agency in Berlin. “Sensitive sanctions for the deputies involved must also be considered.”

The presidents of the AfD parliamentary group deplored the inappropriate behavior of certain guests of the members of the parliamentary group. “On Wednesday, several guests who were registered via two offices of AfD deputies, remained temporarily unaccompanied in the Bundestag,” Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland said Thursday. Minister of the Economy Peter Altmaier (CDU) was “intrusively filmed”. “We regret this unacceptable behavior,” said the group leaders.

The AfD parliamentary group has at no time “invited guests to the Bundestag with the aim of disrupting the parliamentary process or preventing MPs from exercising their mandate,” the two continued.

AfD members were also haunted by visitors. According to spokesperson Daniel Tapp, several people who had not appeared entered the office of parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel. The uninvited guests wanted to film through the window, he then asked them out, Tapp said. A video shows how other visitors break into the office of Parliamentary Director General Bernd Baumann without registering, where an employee with the phrase “Do you have a tit?” receives.

“Parliamentarians should not be pressured into their decision,” Bundestag Vice President Petra Pau (left) told Deutschlandfunk on Thursday. It is at least an administrative offense, if not a criminal offense.

Kubicki told the DPA that it had once again happened that MPs had become “the door opener for political agitators”. “In this case, however, the deterioration of parliamentary operations is particularly dangerous. Because by speaking directly to the deputies within the framework of the vote on the law on the protection against the infections, one can assume the coercion. “A criminal offense under Article 106 of the Criminal Code is possible, which parliamentarians can also incite or encourage.” This will need to be seriously considered, “Kubicki said.

Article 106 deals with coercion exercised by the Federal President and members of a constitutional body. As a sanction, it provides for a prison sentence of three months to five years and, in particularly serious cases, up to ten years.