Starcoach Guardiola extends Man City until 2023

Despite the disappointments of the Champions League in the series and a weak start to the league, Manchester City continue to rely on Pep Guardiola and extend the star coach until 2023. The Spaniard must finally deliver internationally. Maybe with the support of a superstar.

London (AP) – Star coach Pep Guardiola will stay at Manchester City beyond next summer.

After weeks of speculation, the Premier League club have announced that Guardiola has extended his contract for two years, which expires at the end of the season, until the summer of 2023. In recent weeks, the 49-year-old years had repeatedly confirmed that he wanted to stay in Manchester.

“I have everything here that I could wish for to do my job well,” said Guardiola, now delighted. “The challenge is to keep improving and developing myself, and I’m very happy to be able to help Manchester City with that.”

After the early exit from the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the Spaniard has been criticized. The start of the new Premier League season has also been slow. His side have won just three out of seven games. Moreover, City conceded a 2: 5 bankruptcy at home against Leicester City. Some media have speculated on Guardiola’s departure.

However, city leaders have made it clear that they will rely on the collector of titles for the long term. The former FC Bayern and FC Barcelona coach took over the job at Man City in the summer of 2016 and won all domestic trophies with the star ensemble. In 2018 and 2019, his team won two English championships in a row, the 2019 FA Cup and more recently the League Cup three times in a row.

With the extension, Pep Guardiola inevitably faces the pressure of finally having to deliver internationally with Man City. The wealthy landowners of the city want nothing more than to earn first class. As Barca coach Guardiola had won the pot twice. With City, he was eliminated each time before the semi-finals.

It is quite possible that he will soon have significant reinforcements for the Mission Champions League. Guardiola’s location ensures planning security and thus increases the chances of attracting superstar Lionel Messi to Manchester. The Argentinian wanted to leave Barca this summer, with Man City being the favorites. Now Guardiola and Co. could launch a second attempt, possibly even in the winter.