Radeon RX 6800 XT and 6800, the “made by AMD”, will end in early 2021

AMD Radeon RX 6800 series

Author: Pascal P. In graphics cards 11/19/2020

AMD has announced that it will produce its reference Radeon RX 6800 series by 2021. After that, these solutions will only be available in customer-specific versions.

The Radeon RX 6800 series consists of three references including the Radeon RX 6800 XT and the RX 6800. Following an intervention by Scott Herkelman, vice president and general manager of the AMD Radeon brand, these two reference design cards are manufactured by AMD ‘bis At the beginning of next year. Then they are only available through personalized models. Most AMD partners are not yet positioned. For the past few days we have had a lot of information about these revised versions of the Radeon RX 6800 series.

Radeon RX 6800 series, only custum in 2021

There is nothing unusual about this ad. During a launch, it is common for AMD to produce its solutions for a limited time. Sales are then outsourced to partners who want to provide their know-how to offer revised and often overclocked models. Note that the current reference design cards sold by AMD partners have only minor changes, such as: B. different stickers.

