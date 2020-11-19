Purism has started shipping the production version of its GNU / Linux smartphone after completing the quality control steps and runtime.

According to the delivery schedule released earlier this month, Purism announced on Wednesday that the mass production of the Librem 5 phone has been shipped to customers around the world after successfully completing quality control steps’ execution. This step comes after the GNU / Linux smartphone has been in development for several years.

On November 3rd, purism said in a post: It’s time! We can’t tell you how excited we are to start shipping the production version of Librem 5 in mid-November or by the end of the year! Right now we are going through our quality control steps and execution procedures so we can start shipping the revolutionary Librem 5 phone.

That’s exactly what Purism – a social causes company that focuses on security and privacy with its hardware and software – did just that by announcing the start of its long-awaited phone delivery. Librem 5 is a smartphone the company built from the ground up following a popular Russian fundraiser that raised more than $ 2.2 million. The design of the hardware and software focuses on respecting the freedom of the end user. Librem 5 doesn’t run on Android or iOS, but it uses the same PureOS operating system as Purism laptops and mini PCs.

Librem 5 has been in development for several years. It was one of the first modern Linux smartphones to be announced, and purism was a major force behind the rise of modern, phone-friendly Linux operating systems.

Shipping Librem 5 has been a tremendous development effort over many years, said Todd Weaver, founder and CEO of Purism. This is the culmination of people’s desire to see and finance an Android and iOS alternative, coupled with the dedication of a team of experts dealing with hardware, kernel, operating system and applications. which made a high aim almost impossible to turn into reality. We have built a solid foundation and with continued support from customers, the community and developers, we will continue to deliver breakthrough products like Librem 5 on PureOS.

Features of Librem 5

For those who missed the previous episodes of Smartphone News, Purism’s Librem 5 is end-to-end and known for its computers running Linux. Librem 5 uses the same Linux-based operating systems as Purism’s Librem computers called PureOS and Debian GNU / Linux derivatives.

The Librem 5 has unique hardware features like a removable cellular modem, Wi-Fi card and battery. To provide the best privacy features users need, the Linux phone is also designed with external switches that cut power to the cellular modem, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, microphone, and cell phone front and rear cameras. A “lock mode” can also be achieved if all hardware switches are triggered together, which also deactivates the GPS and all sensors on the device.

Another interesting feature of the Librem 5 phone is the convergence that allows the user to turn the device into a versatile desktop computer by simply plugging it into an external monitor, keyboard and mouse. According to Purism, you can also plug the Librem 5 Linux phone into a laptop docking station.

When presented in the form of a phone, applications behave like “responsive websites” and change their appearance to a smaller screen. That way, you can use Librem 5 as a phone, desktop, or laptop with the same apps and files, wrote Kyle Rankin, chief security officer at Purism, in the article posted on Wednesday.

Here’s a reminder of the hardware features of Purism’s first smartphone: a 5.5 to 5.7-inch display; 3 GB RAM; a quad-core iMX8M processor; 32 GB internal eMMC storage; wireless: 802.11abgn 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz + Bluetooth 4; a Gemalto PLS8 3G / 4G baseband modem with a single SIM on a removable M.2 card; a GPS receiver: TESEO LIF3 multi-constellations; Smart cards in 2FF format; Kill switches: 3 – WiFi, mobile phone, microphone / cameras (all 3 disable GPS); Expansion of the microSD memory; a 9-axis IMU accelerator (gyroscope, accelerator, magnetometer); an 8 MP front camera; a 13 MP rear camera with flash; a vibrator; a USB C port for charging, USB client function, USB host function, mains power supply; a user-replaceable battery – 3500 mAh; A speaker; a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Librem 5 will start shipping in November with the first sponsors

The smartphone can support a variety of open source operating systems, but it comes with a mobile version of Purisms PureOS that includes the Phosh user interface (phone case) developed by Purism to make the system more secure. user-friendly operation. As free software, it was also adopted as one of the optional user interfaces for other Linux smartphone projects such as postmarketOS and Manjaro Mobile. If you purchase a PinePhone Community Edition phone with one of these operating systems pre-installed, Phosh is the default user interface.

Chat App on Librem 5 Evergreen (mass production)

Purism has already shipped a few batches of Librem 5 smartphones to customers, but they were limited edition versions of the phone with non-final hardware. Now that mass production is underway, most customers should get definitive or near definitive versions of the Librem 5. However, since Purism has long been taking pre-orders, not everyone will get their phone right away. Here is a shipping schedule:

Early Sponsors – Customers who qualified for an earlier batch but want to wait for the “Evergreen” production version are expected to receive their phones in late November / early December. Librem 5 USA – Customers Who Ordered This special edition US-made Librem 5, valued at $ 1,999, is expected to reach their phone before the end of January. General Sponsors – Once the accumulated delay is offset with the first shipments, Purism will begin shipping these orders. You should therefore deliver them later, in early 2021. The company hopes to have a good idea of ​​these projections by the end of the year. New Orders – When you place an order after the start of the year. ‘Expedition, you will be placed at the end of the line. Phones are manufactured and shipped to customers in the order in which orders are received.

The company says that once “shipping parity” is reached, the goal is to provide 10 working days of delivery time. In other words, if you wait a few months for Purism to complete all of its pre-orders, you won’t have to wait too long to get a phone. The company hopes to let you know when this will happen by mid-February.

As a reminder, two months ago Purism launched Librem AweSIM, an unlimited and privacy-focused cellular service for its Librem 5 smartphone. Librem AweSIM is a convenient option for those who want to buy or have already bought the phone. Librem 5 Linux from Purism to get an exceptional experience and ensure you have the best possible privacy protection without being followed as the phone numbers are registered under the Purism name.

For $ 99 per month, Librem AweSIM is offering Librem 5 owners a new phone number, as well as unlimited phone, SMS, and cellular data for the company. This is a Prpay cellular plan that you can cancel at any time, so not a contract. However, for now, Librem AweSIM is limited to US customers and you must have a Librem 5 smartphone as well. Purism plans to roll out its cellular service to other regions in the coming months.

Sources: Purism (1, 2 & 3)

And you ?

What do you think of the level Librem 5 has reached? Are you going to buy it or have you already ordered one?

What do you think of Purism’s smartphone shipping program?

What do you think of all these Linux smartphone projects?

See also:

Librem 5: Purism is shipping the third batch of its GNU / Linux smartphone to buyers for security and privacy, with audio already working for calls

It’s a Linux phone based on the Raspberry Pi and self-organization: the ZeroPhone will be available soon for $ 50

The GNOME Foundation announces its support for the development of Librem5, a GNU / Linux smartphone that focuses on privacy and security

Librem 5: Shipments of GNU / Linux smartphones will begin this month and will continue in batches, each corresponding to a new iteration