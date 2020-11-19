We already know who will replace Manuel Luís Goucha on TVI mornings

The official presentation will take place on the evening of Thursday, November 19.

Manuel Luís Goucha will pass for the afternoons of the channel.

17 years later, it seems that Manuel Luís Goucha will stop presenting the TVI morning program. “Você na TV” will eventually give birth to a successor, which will be presented by Cláudio Ramos and Maria Botelho Moniz.

The official announcement of this project (and other information from the TV channel) will only take place on the night of Thursday, November 19. TVI’s director of entertainment and fiction, Cristina Ferreira, will present the channel’s “future” in a special after Jornal das 8.

The TVI mornings change is expected to begin in January. The information was brought forward by a promotional video which was uploaded and which has since been deleted. The same images confirm that Manuel Luís Goucha will start presenting the afternoon program on TVI, replacing Fátima Lopes.