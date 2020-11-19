Expert: suspected murderer of Lübcke guilty

The opinion of an expert in the Lübcke murder case assumes that the accused would commit other similar serious crimes if given the opportunity. The expert doubts the alleged murderer’s diversion of his xenophobic feelings.

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – Psychiatric expert Norbert Leygraf considers the alleged murderer of Kassel district president Walter Lübcke to be guilty.

In interviews with defendant Stephan Ernst, he had no evidence of such disturbances, “medico-legal insufficiency” or the influences of addictive substances, the 67-year-old expert said on Thursday when he presented his report to the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt. There is also no sign of disturbance of consciousness. He speculated that Ernst would commit other similar serious crimes if given the chance.

In his report, the expert described Ernst as always polite and reserved. During the nine-hour assessment interviews, he appeared to be “extremely controlled”, often after long pauses, but then gave a long and elaborate response. The information was often very vague. Ernst only showed emotions when it came to the relationship with his father, whom he described in his court admission as violent and unloving.

Ernst’s portrayal that he broke away from the xenophobic attitudes of his youth seems dubious, the expert said. Teenager and adolescent, he had already demonstrated his willingness to commit serious crimes on the basis of this conviction.

German Stephan Ernst, 47, allegedly shot Lübcke on the terrace of his house in June 2019. In addition, Ernst’s former colleague, Markus H., is accused of complicity. They say he influenced Ernst politically. The federal prosecutor’s office assumes a far-right motive for this act.