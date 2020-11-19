After a nine month hiatus: LED season begins December 17th

The German Ice Hockey League will enter the 2020/21 season with all 14 clubs, but with a significantly changed mode. This is the result of a general assembly Thursday after all the clubs have created the conditions for participation.

Düsseldorf (dpa) – The German ice hockey league returns. After a forced hiatus of over nine months, the DEL begins a new season a week before Christmas Eve.

All 14 clubs have agreed to this after previously postponing the start of the season twice due to the Corona crisis. The league has set December 17 as its start date. The 14 first division clubs will participate.

“Just a few weeks ago it didn’t look like all clubs would be successful. Our goal has always been to want to start with 14 clubs if possible. We have achieved this, ”DEL Managing Director Gernot Tripcke said at a press conference in Düsseldorf.

The return of the LED before Christmas after months of uncertainty and many doubts had emerged in recent days. The league will now choose its champions in 2021 in an unknown mode with a group division in north and south. Instead of 52 main round games, there are only 38 this winter, to be played several days a week. Playoffs are also planned. There is no relegation, which was originally supposed to be the first time this coming season.

The title decision was overturned last season. On March 10, the DEL were the first German professional league to interrupt the season before the qualifiers due to the Corona crisis. The start of the 2020/21 season, initially scheduled for September 18, could not take place, as did the hoped-for start in mid-November.

With clubs being heavily reliant on public revenue, DEL couldn’t get started for a long time – unlike Bundesliga in handball and basketball, for example. With the preparatory tournament, which started a good week ago, the DEL had already sent a sign of life. However, six teams did not participate in the test tournament for financial reasons. But they will be there at the start of the season in December.