Footwear Sole Material Market Registering A CAGR Of 5.31% In The Forecast Period Of 2019-2026 | Leading Players- Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Cellular Mouldings

Global Footwear Sole Material Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 16.21 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 24.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the production of shoes is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Cellular Mouldings, Coim Group, Covestro AG, Dowdupont, Era Polymers Pty Limited, Headway Group, Huntsman InternationalINOAC CORPORATION, Kasodur, Lanxess, The Lubrizol Corporation, Manali Petrochemical Limited, Perstorp Holding AB, Rogers Corporation, Trelleborg AB, VCM Polyurethanes Pvt., Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,, Braskem.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Footwear Sole Material Market

Sole is the part of the shoe that comes in direct contact with the ground. They are made from the different materials like polyurethane, leather, natural rubber, PVC etc. depending upon the style and purpose of the shoe. There are different types of footwear like boots, shoes, sneakers etc. which are made from different materials like leather, rubber, plastics etc. PVC is the one of the most common material used sole because it is alternative of leather in formal shoes and in terms of durability and abrasion resistance PU is the best material. The sole made of PU are very comfortable and protects from slipping. They are also oxidation and chemical resistance. Shock absorbing nature of the sole makes them popular among consumers.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for stabilized sole for foot motion among consumer is driving the market

Rising shin pain, knee pain, back pain problems is driving the market

Market Restraints:

Rising environmental awareness among consumer is driving market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Reebok announce the launch of their NPC UK Cotton sneakers with a corn based sole. Rather than using petroleum and synthetic rubber the company aim at using product that grows and this sneakers will have upper made of 100% cotton and insoles that are derived from castor bean oil and 100% recycled packaging.

In March 2018, SOLE announced the launch of their 100% recycled wine corks sandals. The aim is to avoid the usage of other harmful material used in the production of footwear.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Footwear Sole Material Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Footwear Sole Material Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Footwear Sole Material Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Footwear Sole Material.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Footwear Sole Material.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Footwear Sole Material by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Footwear Sole Material Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Footwear Sole Material Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Footwear Sole Material.

Chapter 9: Footwear Sole Material Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

