Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market 2020 Demand Analysis and Projected Huge Growth by 2026 || Leading Players – Sanofi (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Neovii Biotech GmbH (Germany)

Global Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

The wide ranging Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market report evaluates CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2021-2028 for the market. All the data of research and analysis are mapped in an actionable model, with strategic recommendations from the experts. Base year for calculation in the report is considered as 2020 while the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market is going to act upon in the forecast years by giving information about the several market insights. Lastly, the large scale report makes some important proposals for a new project of the market before evaluating its feasibility.

Get FREE Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis) of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-graft-versus-host-disease-gvhd-market&rp

Market Analysis: Global Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market

Global Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 656.00 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 410.00 million in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Key Market Competitors: Global Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the graft-versus-host disease market are Sanofi (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Neovii Biotech GmbH (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Soligenix, Inc. (US), Mesoblast Ltd. (Australia), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Mallinckrodft (US), ElsaLys Biotech SA (France), Incyte Corporation (US), Kiadis Pharma (Netherlands) and few among others. Get Full TOC, Tables and Figures of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-graft-versus-host-disease-gvhd-market&rp

Market Definition: Global Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market

Graft-versus-host disease is a rare disease that affects people whose immune system is deficient or suppressed and who recently received a bone marrow transplant or a blood transfusion. It can be identified on the basis of severity i.e. acute, chronic and prophylactic. The symptoms mainly include skin problems, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain and liver failure.

According to the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research, there are about 25,000 allogeneic stem cell transplants are performed per year globally, affects half or more of recipients, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market Drivers

Large unmet needs for the management of GVHD.

High investment in the R&D is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Advancements in the diagnostic measures of the disease.

Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market Restraints

Lack of regulatory guidelines and treatment regimens for this rare disease will restrain the growth of the market.

Lack of awareness in the population is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market

Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market : By Product Type

Corticosteroids

ATG therapies

IL2Rα (CD25) inhibitors

TNFα inhibitors

Other biologics

Calcineurin inhibitors

mTOR inhibitors

SOT therapies

Anti-neoplastic therapies

Stem Cell Treatments

Extracorporeal Photophoresis

Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market : By Treatment Type

Prophylaxis GVHD

Chronic GVHD

Acute GVHD

Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market : By End- Users

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market :

On 13 th January 2017, Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it acquired Talent Biotechs Ltd.which is an Israel based company evaluating the use of CBD to prevent and treat Graft versus Host Disease (“GvHD”). This agreement will strengthen Kalytera’s position as an emerging market leader in cannabidiol (“CBD”) pharmaceuticals.

January 2017, Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it acquired Talent Biotechs Ltd.which is an Israel based company evaluating the use of CBD to prevent and treat Graft versus Host Disease (“GvHD”). This agreement will strengthen Kalytera’s position as an emerging market leader in cannabidiol (“CBD”) pharmaceuticals. On 9 th November, 2017, Merck received FDA Approval of PREVYMIS™ (letermovir) for prevention of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and disease in adult allogeneic stem cell transplant patients. This drug will attract GVHD patients.

November, 2017, Merck received FDA Approval of PREVYMIS™ (letermovir) for prevention of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and disease in adult allogeneic stem cell transplant patients. This drug will attract GVHD patients. On 2nd August, 2017, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic graft-versus-host-disease (cGVHD) after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy. Being the first and only drug for the treatment of cGVHD in adults, it is leading the GVHD market currently.

Competitive Analysis: Global Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market

Global graft-versus-host disease market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of graft-versus-host disease market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global graft-versus-host disease market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-graft-versus-host-disease-gvhd-market&rp

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us :

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com