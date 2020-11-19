Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market Registering A Substantial CAGR Of 6.5% In The Forecast Period Of 2019-2026 | Top Players- Dow, Borealis AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V

Global cross-linked polyethylene market is projecting a rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rise in the demand from automotive industry, increase in the demand of packaging industry and rise in the growth of plastic pipes in the solar industry

Dow, Borealis AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, Exxon Mobil Corporation, KLOTZ AIS GmbH, Polylink Polymers (India), Sankhla Plolymers , Solvay, Zimmer Biomet, Charloma , PolyOne Corporation, 3H VINACOM CO., Hanwha Chemical Corporation, HDC HYUNDAI EP COMPANY, Arkema Group, Vanderbilt Minerals, LLC., Saco Polymers and others

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market

A thermosetting resin consisting of radiation cross-linking, peroxide cross-linking and silane cross-linking is defined as cross-linked polyethylene. Cross-linked polyethylene is widely used in plumbing industry for piping and tubing purposes, insulation, packaging and consumer goods. It is cross linked mainly to change its nature from thermoplastic to thermoset with enhanced mechanical strength. Cross linking of polyethylene results in polymer with high molecular weight improving the impact strength, tensile strength and density.

Market Drivers:

Cross-linked polyethylene has superior properties as compared to other materials which may act as catalyst for the market growth

Rise in the demand from automotive industry might boost the growth of this market

Increase in the demand of packaging industry would also accelerate the market growth

Rise in the growth of plastic pipes in the solar industry could enhance the market growth

Market Restraints:

It has a tendency of degradation by the direct sunlight might act as a restraint to the market growth

Safety concern regarding pipes and plumbing failure would hamper the growth of the market

Easily perforation by the insects can also restrict the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, The Dow Chemical Company had set up a new plant in Texas for the production of polyethylene. The plant facility increased the production of polyethylene in Texas. The new plant would help the Dow chemical company in expanding their business in the U.S. gulf coast to become polyethylene market leader

In March 2017, Borealis AG and NOVA Chemicals Corporation had signed an agreement with Total Petrochemicals and Refining USA, Inc. in order to develop a new polyethylene facility in Bayport, Texas. The new built facility would help in expansion of business in America for Borealis and NOVA Chemicals

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Cross-Linked Polyethylene Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Cross-Linked Polyethylene Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Cross-Linked Polyethylene.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Cross-Linked Polyethylene.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Cross-Linked Polyethylene by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Cross-Linked Polyethylene Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Cross-Linked Polyethylene.

Chapter 9: Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

