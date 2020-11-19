Color Concentrates Market Is Expected To Register A Substantial CAGR Of 5.6% In The Forecast Period Of 2019 -2026 | Leading Players- Ferro Corporation, Cromex S/A, Chroma Color Corporation

Global color concentrates market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2019 -2026

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Ferro Corporation, Cromex S/A, Chroma Color Corporation, Unicolor Masterbatching and Additives Incorporated, Plastics Color Corporation, AGC , LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., PolyOne, Clariant, Colortech , Accurate Color & Compounding, , Ampacet Corporation, Badger Color Concentrates, F&D PLASTICS, Precision Color Compounds, Primex Color, Compounding & Additives, Royce Global, Inteplast Group, PEACOCK COLOR and Penn Color and Masterbatch & Color Concentrates among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Segmentation: Global Color Concentrates Market

Global color concentrates market is segmented into three notable segments on the basis of form, carrier and application.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into liquid and solid

On the basis of carrier, the market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, PC, polystyrene, EVA, ABS and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, electronics, healthcare, consumer goods, textile, building & construction and others

Product Launches:

In 2019, Ampacet a global manufacturer of masterbatch launched a new product in their masterbatch portfolio named as metal detectable masterbatch for plastics. The new product is designed to enhance food safety and it can also minimize food contamination

In 2019, Ampacet a global manufacturer of masterbatch launch a blue edge 226. The product will improve the performance of post-consumer resins plastics by increasing the brightness of plastic film

In May 2017, Primex Colour, Compounding & Additives launched a new line of thermoplastic elastomers which is used in a wide variety of injection moulded products. The expansion will help the company to increase its color concentrate product portfolio

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Color Concentrates Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Color Concentrates Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Color Concentrates Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Color Concentrates.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Color Concentrates.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Color Concentrates by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Color Concentrates Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Color Concentrates Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Color Concentrates.

Chapter 9: Color Concentrates Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

