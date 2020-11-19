Coated Fabrics Market Registering A CAGR Of 4.15% In The Forecast Period Of 2019-2026 | Top Companies- Continental AG, Sioen Industries NV, Saint-Gobain

Global Coated Fabrics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 24.38 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 33.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing safety awareness in transportation is major factor for the growth of this market.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Continental AG, Sioen Industries NV, Saint-Gobain, Trelleborg AB, SergeFerrari Group, Low & Bonar, SRF Limited, OMNOVA Solutions , Spradling International, , Cooley Group Holdings, , ENDUTEX COATED TECHNICAL TEXTILES, The Haartz Corporation, Heytex Gruppe, www.industrialsedo.com., Morbern, Mount Vernon Mills, , Obeikan Technical Fabrics Â, Uniroyal Global Engineered Products

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Coated Fabrics Market

Coated fabrics are those fabrics which are usually covered by rubber, polymers, lacquers or varnish on the both the sides. They are usually used to improve the structural performances. The main aim of this coating is to protect them from oil, dust, water and other harmful liquids. These coated fabrics are usually water resistant and have good elasticity. They are widely used in industries like transportation, roofing, furniture etc.

Market Drivers:

Increasing industrialization and urbanization in developing countries is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing environmental concerns among population is restraining the growth of this market

Availability of the alternates of coated fabrics is another factor restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Trelleborg Coated Systems announced that they have acquired Dartex Coating who is manufacture of coated fabrics for supplier of specialist care seating. This acquisition is the part of the Trelleborg strategy to expand their business and strengthen them in the market place. This will help the company to provide more products and solutions to the healthcare and medical industry.

In July 2018, Trelleborg AB announced that they have acquired Laminating Coating Technologies, Inc. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen their position in the market. It will help the Trelleborg to use Laminating’s polyurethane-coated and laminated fabrics so that they expand themselves in aerospace and healthcare & medical industry.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Coated Fabrics Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Coated Fabrics Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Coated Fabrics Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Coated Fabrics.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Coated Fabrics.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Coated Fabrics by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Coated Fabrics Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Coated Fabrics Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Coated Fabrics.

Chapter 9: Coated Fabrics Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

