Telehealth Market 2020 Trends, Scope, Growth, Size, Overall Analysis and Prognostication || Leading Players – Giffen Solutions, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., Chiron Health, Cisco, Biotricity

Global telehealth market is registering a healthy CAGR of 22.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing elderly population, growing occurrence of chronic diseases and developments in telecommunication structure

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global telehealth market are Giffen Solutions, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., Chiron Health, Cisco, Biotricity, A&D company, Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., Biotronik, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Global Media Group, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Resideo Technologies, Inc., Masimo., eVisit Telemedicine Solution, edgeMED Healthcare, INTeleICU, iMDsoft, InTouch Technologies, Inc., AirStrip Technologies., American Well, among others.

Market Definition: Global Telehealth Market

Telehealth–the use of portable equipment, including audio physician trips and distant customer monitoring instruments–expands the scope of doctors and service suppliers beyond traditional clinical environments. Telehealth allows a steady connection between nurses and caregivers, and provides suppliers with a continuous flow of real-time patient wellness information. Telehealth facilities leverage technology to provide long-distance health-related education to improve customer results. Telehealth facilities can be provided through a multitude of techniques, including telecommunications, remote patient monitoring instruments such as portable technology, live video chat, digital data transmission, and portable safety (mHealth) applications for mobile devices.

Telehealth Market Drivers

Increase in the elderly population is contributing to the growth of the market

Growing occurrence of chronic diseases is boosting the growth of the market

Developments in telecommunication structure is driving the growth of the market

Need for accessible possible treatments due to increasing medical costs is propelling the growth of the market

Telehealth Market Restraints

Legality, secrecy, and security concerns is restricting the growth of the market

Narrow compensations in the U.S. is hindering the growth of the market

Slight or little alertness of telemedicine among developing country is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Telehealth Market

Telehealth Market : By Component

Services

Software

Hardware

Telehealth Market : By Mode of Delivery

Web-Based Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

On-Premise Delivery Mode

Telehealth Market : By End User

Providers

Payers

Patients

Other End Users

Telehealth Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Best Buy joined partnerships with TytoCare, an Israeli-based telehealth firm, to deliver TytoHome equipment solely on the best buy page and in selected shops in Minnesota. For $300, Best Buy clients can now buy a portable evaluation tool that allows remote diagnosis of medical problems such as ear infections, fever, allergies, lower respiratory infections, and rashes, and advise the primary care physician at any moment, anyplace. This cooperation allowed businesses to launch an advanced item in the industry.

In January 2019, VRHealth announced the implementation of the first telehealth-VR medical system, which contains applications specifically intended for customers to use at home. VRHealth participates in AARP Innovation Labs. With this cooperation with AARP, VRHealth resides at the AARP Innovation Lab and integrates the key characteristics of its item into Alcove VR’s Health and Wellness segment, a virtual reality service that allows households to communicate regardless of cost, moment or movement limitations.

Competitive Analysis:

Global telehealth market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telehealth market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

