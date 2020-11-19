XLIF Surgery Market 2020 Trends, Scope, Growth, Size, Overall Analysis and Prognostication || Leading Players – DePuy Synthes; Spine Wave, Inc.; Tyber Medical LLC; Zimmer Biomet

Global XLIF Surgery Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this XLIF Surgery Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Market Analysis: Global XLIF Surgery Market

Global XLIF surgery market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.86 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancement in spinal surgeries along with the increased application areas of XLIF surgeries.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global XLIF surgery market are DePuy Synthes; Spine Wave, Inc.; Tyber Medical LLC; Zimmer Biomet; K2M, Inc.; RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.; Titan Spine, Inc.; OsteoMed and NuVasive, Inc.

Market Definition: Global XLIF Surgery Market

XLIF (Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion) surgery is a specified medical procedure that is minimally-invasive and designed for treating back or leg pain. This pain is generally due to the degeneration of discs of the spine. This procedure involves patients on their sides which help surgeons gain access to each individual discs of the patient and treat the disorders, whilst avoiding any muscle or tissue.

XLIF Surgery Market Drivers:

Growth in the number of minimally invasive procedures carried out worldwide; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Higher prevalence of patients suffering from spinal disorders is expected to boost the growth of the market

Greater volume of population belonging to geriatric group who are more prone to suffer from various spinal disorders; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

XLIF Surgery Market Restraints:

Greater capital expenditure required for these procedures; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Strict levels of regulatory procedure and compliances for product approvals is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global XLIF Surgery Market

XLIF Surgery Market : By Product

XLIF Interbody Cages

XLIF Interbody Fusion Systems

XLIF Surgery Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Spinal Surgery Centers

Others

XLIF Surgery Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the XLIF Surgery Market :

In April 2019, NuVasive, Inc. announced that their proprietary XLIF surgery products termed as “Cohere XLIF” which is designed for XLIF and lateral single-position surgery is an innovative pioneer in Porous PEEK implants offerings. Further innovations and advancements are ongoing as the company looks to incorporate “Porous PEEk” technology in their product offerings.

In April 2019, NuVasive, Inc. announced the commercialization and first-usage of their proprietary “Advanced Materials Science” implant portfolio’s “Cohere XLIF consisting of the company’s innovative “Porous PEEK” technology. The transition from existing offerings has been smooth from “PEEK” to “Cohere XLIF” with further innovations and expanded product offerings expected.

In March 2019, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Paradigm Spine, LLC along with its major product offering; “Coflex Interlaminar Stabilization” device. This acquisition is an expansion of the growth strategy devised by RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. keeping in mind the growing need for effective spinal implants solutions and product offerings.

Competitive Analysis:

Global XLIF surgery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of XLIF surgery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

