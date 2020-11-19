Buccal Drug Delivery Market 2020 Trends, Scope, Growth, Size, Overall Analysis and Prognostication || Leading Players – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Cynapsus, BioDelivery Sciences International

Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this Buccal Drug Delivery Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

The wide ranging Buccal Drug Delivery Market report evaluates CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2021-2028 for the market. All the data of research and analysis are mapped in an actionable model, with strategic recommendations from the experts. Base year for calculation in the report is considered as 2020 while the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the Buccal Drug Delivery Market is going to act upon in the forecast years by giving information about the several market insights. Lastly, the large scale report makes some important proposals for a new project of the market before evaluating its feasibility.

Market Analysis: Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market

Global Buccal drug delivery market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. High demand of buccal drug delivery for ease of drug administration and new products launches are the key factors for market growth.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global buccal drug delivery market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Cynapsus, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, MedLab, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Sanofi, Generex Biotechnology Corp, Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Indivior PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, NAPP PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc and many others.

Market Definition: Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market

Buccal drug delivery is alternative method of oral drug administration in which drug is delivered through buccal mucosa of oral cavity. The drug is usually placed between the upper gums and cheeks to treat various condition and disease. Additionally, buccal drug delivery is preference more compared to other conventional route of administration. The drugs delivered via buccal route are designed to provide sustained release of active ingredients.

According to the statistics published in Alcohol and Drug Foundation, it is estimated up to 37.7% of people aged 14 years and above have used tobacco in the Australia. These growing cases of nicotine consumptions where buccal drug delivery is predominant intervention and high demand of novel therapies are the key drivers for market growth.

Buccal Drug Delivery Market Drivers

Increase demand of buccal drug delivery for ease of drug administration is propelling the market growth

Growing preference of buccal drug delivery over conventional drug delivery method acts as a market driver

Rapid adoption of newer formulations and novel dosage forms can boost the market growth

Application of latest technologies in the health care industry can also act as a market driver

Buccal Drug Delivery Market Restraints

Scientific and major technical challenges for developing the drugs to be administered via buccal will hamper the market growth

High cost involved in research and development for novel formulation is restricting the growth of the market

Patent expiry of major drugs and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrict the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market

Buccal Drug Delivery Market : By Indication

Pain Management

Smoking Cessation

Angina Pectoris

Cough

Others

Buccal Drug Delivery Market : By Type

Non-Attached Drug Delivery Systems

Bio-Adhesive Drug Delivery Systems

Buccal Drug Delivery Market : By Design

Matrix Type

Reserviour Type

Buccal Drug Delivery Market : By Dosage Forms

Solid Buccal Adhesive Dosage Forms

Semi-Solid Buccal Adhesive Dosage Forms

Buccal Drug Delivery Market : By Drugs

Oral Bioadhesive Formulation

Sublingual Formulation

Buccal Drug Delivery Market : By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Buccal Drug Delivery Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Buccal Drug Delivery Market:

In February 2019, Sandoz, a subsidiary of Novartis AG launched generic version of suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone), sublingual film for the treatment of opioid dependence. The launchof buprenorphine and naloxone has expanded the company’s generic portfolio in the therapeutic area of psychology

In February 2016, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc and their distributer partner Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc has launched Belbuca (buprenorphine), buccal film for the treatment of severe pain. The launch of Belbuca provides an important new alternative treatment for individuals suffering from chronic pain throughout the world

Competitive Analysis:

Global buccal drug delivery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global buccal drug delivery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

