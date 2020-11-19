Home Security Market By Industry Size, Fundamental Growth, Market Potential – Johnson Controls, ASSA ABLOY Group, UTC Climate, Controls & Security,

By following a number of steps of collecting and analysing market data, this finest Home Security market research report is framed with the expert team. The global Home Security market report consists of all the company profiles of the major players and brands. In addition, competitor analysis is carried out very well in the Home Security market report which takes into account vital aspects about the key players in the market such as strong and weak points of the competitors and analysis of their strategies with respect to product and market. Every possible effort has been taken while researching and analysing information to prepare this Home Security market research report.

The Home Security Market is expected to reach the value USD XX billion , from USD 42.13 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX%

Key Players of Home Security Market

Bosch Security and Safety Systems,

Honeywell Home Pro,

ADT,

Johnson Controls,

ASSA ABLOY Group,

UTC Climate,

Controls & Security,

August Home Inc,

Ingersoll Rand,

Ooma, Inc.,

Legrand,

Deutsche Telekom,

Mivatek Smart Connect,Panasonic Security Solutions, Tyco, Axis CommunicationsDeutsche Telekom UK Limited, Vivint Smart Home, SECOM Plc, Hikvision, Dahua Technology USA,Dallmeier electronic, Cognitive Systems Corp., Hikvision USA, Hikvision Korea, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., Control4, Legrand (S) Pte Ltd, Legrand, North America, Nortek Security & Control, Securitas Group, Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electronics America, Prosegur, Vivint Smart Home Arena, Frontpoint, SimpliSafe, Protect America, LiveWatch, Allegion, PLC, Allegion US, Alarm.com, Dahua Technology Co. LTD, STANLEY Security and others.

On September 2018, ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), a leading provider of home and business security automation solutions in North America introduced new and advanced risk management services and a technical desk running 24*7 for end user support, enabling process optimization and wider coverage solutions.

In June 2018 Securitas acquired Kratos Public Safety and Security division (KPSS), a leading system integrator in the US.

What are the growth drivers of this report?

Increasing awareness and concerns for security among masses.

Emergence of smart cities and wireless connected network.

End users willingness to pay for the subsequent technologies.

Market Segmentation of Home Security Market

By Product Type (Detection System, Alarm Panels, Communication Devices),

Component (Hardware, Software, Services),

End-Users/Application (Household, Commercial, Industrial),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

