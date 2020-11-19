Agricultural Chelates Market Is Globally Projected To Reach USD 1.80 Billion By 2027 | Top Players- Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Valagro Usa Inc., Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Agricultural chelates market is globally projected to reach USD 1.80 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 7.90% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on agricultural chelates market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Valagro Usa Haifa Chemicals Ltd., NufarmCA, Van Iperen International, Akzo Nobel N.V., Nutra-Flo Company, PROTEX INTERNATIONAL, BASF SE, Nouryon, Dow (The Dow Chemical Company), among other domestic and global players.

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Agricultural chelates market is segmented on the basis of source type, crop type, mode of application, micronutrient type and end use. The growth among segments helps you analyse growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source type, the agricultural chelates market is segmented into EDTA, DTPA, IDHA and EDDHA and others (HEDP, HETDA, organic acids, and NTA).

On the basis of mode of application, the agricultural chelates market is segmented into soil, seed dressing, foliar sprays, fertigation and others (including trunk injection and implantation).

On the basis of crop type, the agricultural chelates market is segmented into macro indicators, Npk (N+P2o5 + K2o) fertilizers, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others (including turf & ornamental crops) only.

On the basis of micronutrient type, the agricultural chelates market is segmented into iron, manganese, and others (including zinc, copper, magnesium, and calcium).

On the basis of end use, the agricultural chelates market is segmented into agriculture and indoor farming.

Chapter 1: Agricultural Chelates Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Agricultural Chelates Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Agricultural Chelates.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Agricultural Chelates.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Agricultural Chelates by Regions (2020 – 2027).

Chapter 6: Agricultural Chelates Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2027).

Chapter 7: Agricultural Chelates Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Agricultural Chelates.

Chapter 9: Agricultural Chelates Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2027).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2027).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

