Nuclear Imaging Devices Market 2020 Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Global Market Share || Leading Players – Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Digirad Corporation., Neusoft Corporation, CANON

Market Analysis: Global Nuclear Imaging Devices Market

Global nuclear imaging devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 5.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the shift from separate service to variant modality and increased focus on personalized medicine.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global nuclear imaging devices market are Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Digirad Corporation., Neusoft Corporation, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, SurgicEye GmbH, Mediso Ltd., CMR Naviscan., DDD-Diagnostic A/S, Absolute Imaging Solutions., Bartec Technologies Ltd., BCL X-Ray Canada Inc., Southwestern Imaging Systems and Services, CAPINTEC, INC., LANDAUER, Ashby Gorman Baker Ltd, Lucerno Dynamics, LLC., BERTHOLD TECHNOLOGIES GmbH & Co. KG, Incom, Inc. and others.

Market Definition: Global Nuclear Imaging Devices Market

Nuclear imaging devices are the medical imaging instruments that use radioactive materials to diagnose the seriousness of illnesses such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal, endocrine, neurological illnesses and other defects inside the brain. These non-invasive instruments provide operational data at molecular and cellular stage that allows physicians to diagnose and assess medical conditions.

Market Drivers

Shift from separate service to variant modality is driving the growth of the market

Raised focus on personalized medicine is propelling the growth of the market

Investors through public-private partnerships to reinvigorate diagnostic imaging is boosting the growth of the market

Enhanced occurrence and incidence of cancer and heart disease is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

The shorter half-life for radiopharmaceuticals is hampering the growth of the market

Worldwide flaw of Tc-99 m is hindering the growth of the market

High price of nuclear imagery devices is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Nuclear Imaging Devices Market

By Product

Single Photon-Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Hybrid Pet

Planar Scintigraphy

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Academic & Research Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, The Government of New South Wales (NSW) revealed that it would spend AU$12.5 million to help expand the Innovation Precinct at the Lucas Heights University of the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANSTO). These expansion proposals included a turning-edge cluster of nuclear medicine; atomic medicine is largely concerned with the use of radioactive materials in the studies, diagnosis, and therapy of illnesses. The primary goal of the financing is to promote the inclusion of nuclear methods with other therapy methods for more tailored procedures .

In April 2019, Mount Sinai Health System has initiated a clinical trial of the latest diagnostic tool to identify head and neck cancer throughout operation called Otis Wide-Field OCT. This product is an extraordinarily high-resolution imaging system which can be used to visualize tumor samples in real-time, during the surgeries for allowing the surgeons to remove all the cancerous tissue after a single process, instead of expecting that conventional diagnosis results will happen afterward, often contributing to additional procedures.

Competitive Analysis:

Global nuclear imaging devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nuclear imaging devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

