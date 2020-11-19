Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market 2020 Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Global Market Share || Leading Players – Abbott; Abaxis; PTS Diagnostics; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Samsung Medison Co.

Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Market Analysis: Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market

Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market of which point of care (POC) lipid test is a part of is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 21.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 41.65 billion by 2026.

Key Market Competitors: Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market

Abbott; Abaxis; PTS Diagnostics; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; The Menarini Group; Nova Biomedical; AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.; BD; Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.; Danaher; EKF Diagnostics; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Quidel Corporation; Sekisui Diagnostics; Siemens; Trinity Biotech Ireland are few of the major competitors present in the Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market.

Global point of care (PoC) lipid test is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in obesity levels that have resulted in a subsequent rise of cholesterol levels in the population.

Market Definition: Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market

Point-of-care lipid test can be defined as the tests taking place near the patient as well as the care offered to them. This process of diagnosing the lipid levels in blood has seen a significant reduction in time taken between the diagnosis of the product and correct treatment or next course of action being offered to the patients.

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of home-based diagnostic tests and POC testing devices in the home-care; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing levels of population involved in unhealthy eating habits has seen a result in adoption of lipid tests and services due to the increase in levels of cholesterols

Market Restraint

Lack of confidence over the various point-of-care testing products due to the product recalls from the various market competitors; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

By Application

Hyperlipidemia

Hypertriglyceridemia

Hyperlipoproteinemia

Tangier Disease

Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Others

By Mode

OTC-Based Testing

Prescription-Based Testing

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research & Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Abbott announced that they had completed the acquisition of Alere Inc. This acquisition is expected to form a global leader in the point-of-care diagnostics market due to both the companies’ expertise in the rapid diagnostics services.

In July 2016, Sinocare announced that they had completed the acquisition of PTS Diagnostics, this acquisition will help in establishing Sinocare’s division for rapid point-of-care product offerings due to PTS Diagnostics’ expertise in the same.

Competitive Analysis: Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market

Global point of care (PoC) lipid test market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of point of care (PoC) lipid test market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

