📰 TEMAR, the first tectonic map of the Arctic

Extract from the TEMAR map © CGMW-VSEGEI 2018 The polar regions and especially the Arctic are the subject of great attention in the current context of the dramatic melting of the polar ice cap. The challenges concern both geostrategy (geostrategy encompasses the geography of each state as well as its historical and political situation in relation to its neighbors, which has been examined through strategic studies), access to new resources and habitat changes for many marine and terrestrial species. In this context (The context of an event includes the circumstances and conditions that surround it; the context of a word, phrase or text includes the words that surround it. The concept of context is traditionally derived from de …) it is important to better understand the nature of the substrate and the geological relationships between polar regions and neighboring continents.

The tectonic map (tectonics (from the Greek “τ? Κτων” or “tekt? N” means builder, carpenter) is the study of geological structures …) of the Arctic (The Arctic is the region that surrounds the pole north of the Earth, inside and around the Arctic Circle. It is on the opposite side of Antarctica. The Arctic includes a …) TEMAR at a scale of 1: 5,000,000, requiring an international collaboration under the auspices of the Commission for the Geological Map of the World (The Word world can denote :). The project coordinated by the Russian Geological Service (VSEGEI) (A project is an irreversible commitment with an uncertain outcome, which is not a priori identically reproducible and which requires the support and integration of a large …) was started in 2004 with the participation of the countries ( Land comes from the Latin Pagus, which denoted a territorial and tribal subdivision to a limited extent (on the order of a few hundred km²), a subdivision of the Gallo-Roman civilian population. Like the remaining civil society most …) the following: Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Russia, Canada, United States, France, Germany, and Great Britain (United Kingdom) is an island on the northwest coast of continental Europe. It represents most of the United Kingdom’s territory. In its …). It has benefited from UNESCO’s support for Total (Total is invariably the quality of what is complete. From an accounting point of view, a sum is the result of an addition, i.e. say a sum …) and CNRS-INSU. The legend and the models of the successive maps were validated at several meetings at the CCGM in Paris (Paris is a French city, the capital of France and the capital of the Île-de-France region. This city is built on a loop of the Seine, in the center of the Paris basin, …) and at international meetings such as EGU or IGC.

Unlike the geological map, which gives the chronology of the location of the original formations, the tectonic map contains information about the orogenic event that affects it. The structure of the Arctic results from the interaction (An interaction is an exchange of information, affects or energy between two agents within a system. It is a reciprocal action that requires the entry into a system. Contact of test subjects.) Between three lithospheric plates . The Pacific plate subtracts below the northern part (the north is a cardinal point versus the south). Of the American and Eurasian plates, which produce the formation of active continental margins, while the Atlantic (the Atlantic is one of the five oceans on earth. With a surface area of ​​106,000,000 km², it is the second largest after the Pacific. It was … ) between America (America is a continent) formed in the west by Asia and Oceania separated by the Bering Strait and the Pacific Ocean, and in the east by …) north and Eurasia, opens with deformations visible as far as Siberia as a polar projection (The Cartographic projection is a series of techniques that can be used to represent the earth’s surface in whole or in part on the flat surface …) We can see the trace (TRACE is a NASA space telescope designed to study the relationship between the Sun’s small-scale magnetic field and the geometry of the coronal plasma through high images …) of past oceans such as the Central Arctic Basin ( Amerasie) with stretched edges including the ancient tectonic substrate or geometry (geometry is the part of mathematics that studies three-dimensional space figures (Euclidean geometry) and since the 18th century the figures are of other types of space …), which are exactly from the oceanic Crust originate, questions that go unanswered.

The printed map is available from the World Geological Map Commission (CCGM-CGMW), 77 rue Claude-Bernard, 75005 Paris. The map is also available in digital version.

Tectonic Map of the Arctic (TeMAr), 2018 / Manuel PUBELLIER, Philippe ROSSI, Oleg PETROV, Sergey SHOKALSKY, Marc ST-ONGE, Alexander KHANCHUK, Igor POSPELOV © CGMW-VSEGEI 2018



Contact:

Manuel Pubellier – LG-ENS – manu_pub at geologie.ens.fr

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!