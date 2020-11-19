Nylon 46 Market Report to observe Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID19), Industry Dynamics and Future Growth, 2020-2026

Nylon 46 Market research report provides various levels of analysis such as industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the Nylon 46 market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Asia Pacific has been the dominant region in terms of production of natural fibers. The trend is projected to continue over the forecast period, and Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market for animal and plant fibers. The huge market for textiles and paper in the region is the most significant factor contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific animal and plant market. Countries such as China and India are the largest markets in the region owing to presence of a booming textile industry and key manufacturers. North America is projected to be the second largest market for plant and animal fibers due to a huge demand from the U.S. for luxury clothing and paper. Europe is estimated to account for the third largest market share owing to the fast growing market in Western Europe and Russia. Other regions such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to exhibit considerable growth in the foreseeable future.

Top Key Players in Nylon 46 market: Koninklijke DSM N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Sabic Innovative Plastics LLC, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, and Li Peng Enterprice Company Ltd.

