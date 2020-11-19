📰 A sulfur molecule to block the coronavirus

Some viruses enter cells using organic sulfur molecules. UNIGE chemists have discovered effective inhibitors of this mechanism that could block the absorption of SARS-CoV-2.

In thiol-mediated cellular uptake, a virus (a virus is a biological unit that a host cell needs, whose components it uses for reproduction. Viruses exist in extracellular or intracellular form. In the form …) binds to thiols on the surface (A surface generally denotes the surface layer of an object. The term has several meanings, thanks to dynamic covalent exchange (The dynamic word), sometimes geometric object, sometimes …) the cell is often used to denote or qualify that, what relates to movement. It can be used as :). This dynamic binding precedes entry into the cell through various mechanisms. Inhibiting it could make it possible to obtain new antivirals. © UNIGE / MATILE.



The cell membrane is impermeable to viruses. To invade and infect a cell, they use various strategies that take advantage of the cellular and biochemical properties of membranes. Absorption by thiols – organic molecules similar to alcohols in which oxygen (oxygen is a chemical element of the chalcogen family with the symbol O and atomic number 8) is replaced by an atom (from the Greek ατομος, Atomos, “the one can not divide “) is the smallest part of a simple body …) Sulfur- is one of the entry mechanisms, the use of which by the virus of l Human Immunodeficiency (HIV) was demonstrated several years ago. Due to the robustness of the reactions and chemical bonds involved, no effective inhibitor is currently available. A research group (Scientific research primarily refers to all measures taken with regard to the generation and development of knowledge …) at the University of Geneva (The University of Geneva (UNIGE) is the public university of the Canton of Geneva in Switzerland. 1559 founded by Jean Calvin under the name Académie de …) (UNIGE)) has identified inhibitors that are up to 5000 times more effective than the commonly used inhibitor. Preliminary tests published and freely available in Chemical Science, the flagship of the Royal Society of Chemistry (The Royal Society of Chemistry is a learned society in the United Kingdom whose purpose is “the advancement of the chemical sciences”. Organization contributes … ) To demonstrate blockade of cellular entry of viruses expressing SARS-CoV-2 proteins. The study paves the way for the search for new antivirals.

Since 2011 the laboratory of Professor Stefan Matile at the Institute of Organic Chemistry (Organic chemistry is a branch of chemistry used to describe and study a large class of carbon-based molecules: organic compounds.) The Faculty of Natural Sciences at UNIGE and member of the National Research Centers ( PRN) “Chemical Biology” and “Molecular System Technology” is interested in the reactions of thiols with other structures that also contain sulfur (sulfur is a chemical element of the chalcogen family, symbol S and atomic number 16.): Sulphides, molecules in which sulfur combined with other chemical elements. “These are very special chemical reactions because they can change state dynamically,” he says. Indeed, depending on the conditions, covalent bonds based on electron sharing (the electron is an elementary particle of the lepton family and has an elementary electrical charge with a negative sign. It is one of the components of the atom.) Between two atoms, sometimes vibrate freely between sulfur atoms.

Cross the cell membrane

Sulfur compounds are found in nature, especially in the membrane of eukaryotic cells, on the envelope of viruses, on bacteria (bacteria (bacteria) are unicellular, prokaryotic living organisms characterized by the absence of nucleus and organelles. Most .. .) or toxins. An absorption mechanism mediated by the thiols they exhibit would allow the otherwise very difficult passage of these compounds from the outside to the inside. In particular, a few years ago studies showed that the entry of HIV and the toxin (A toxin is a toxic substance to one or more living organisms. However, the Petit Larousse of 2009 defines the toxin as a “toxic substance …) Diphtheria used one Mechanism in which thiols were involved. An important step would be the dynamic connection between thiols and sulfides. “Everything (everything that is understood as a set of that which exists is often interpreted as the world or universe.) When one approaches a cell , one can combine with these dynamic sulfur bonds, which enable the entry of the substrate into the cell. or through fusion (In physics and metallurgy fusion is the transition of a body from a solid to a liquid state. For a pure body, ie for a Substance that consists of molecules..), Either through endocytosis or through direct translocation through the cell membrane “, specifies Stefan M atile.

Looking for an inhibitor

During the first half-boundary of spring (spring (from Latin Primus, Premier and Tempus, time, this season marks once the beginning of the year) is one of the four seasons …) 2020, while He was working on compiling a bibliographical overview on the subject . Stefan Matile’s lab went looking for potential inhibitors of thiols and sulfides in the hope of identifying antivirals against SARS. CoV-2. His co-workers have thus passed (the past is first and foremost a concept linked to time: it consists of all the successive configurations of the world and is opposed to the future on a timescale focused on the present …) several potential inhibitors by performing tests to inhibit cellular uptake of sulfur molecules labeled with fluorescent probes to identify their presence in cells by microscopy (microscopy is observation of a sample (placed in a thin flat microscope slide) through the microscope. Microscopy makes it possible to make visible elements invisible to the naked eye, ie …) Fluorescence (fluorescence is an emission of light caused by various forms of excitation other than heat (this is sometimes referred to as “cold light”). It can used to characterize a material).

In this way, molecules have been identified that are up to 5,000 times more effective than the previously widely used Ellman reagent. Strong in degree (The word degree has several meanings, it is used especially in the following areas 🙂 of induced inhibition (The anchor is a general electromagnetic organ used in electrical engineering and for receiving the induction of the inductor and inductor The lab then turned it into Neurix (generator) or power (motor) and turned to Neurix, a Geneva-based start-up, to conduct antiviral tests by modifying laboratory viruses known as lentivectors to work with them express the proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus envelope in a harmless and safe way. It has been shown that one of the inhibitors effectively blocks the entry of the virus into cells in vitro (in vitro (Latin: “in the glass”) means) a test in a tube or more generally outside the body. alive or …). “These results are very preliminary and it would be entirely speculative to say that we have discovered a drug (a drug is a substance or composition that has curative, preventive, or administered properties to act as a …) antiviral () an antiviral agent refers to a molecule that interrupts the replication cycle of one or more viruses and thus slows down a viral infection, but rarely stops it. It is with vaccines and prevention, …) against the coronavirus. We show that cellular uptake mediated by thiols is an interesting way for the development of future antivirals (Futurs is a science fiction collection by Éditions de l’Aurore.) “, concludes Stefan Matile.

Publication:

This research was published in Chemical Science, DOI: 10.1039 / d0sc05447j

Contact:

Stefan Matile – full professor – Department of Chemistry (chemistry is a natural science that is divided into different subject areas, such as physics and biology, with which it shares common research areas or …) organic (organic chemistry is a branch of chemistry that deals with the description and study of a large class of carbon-based molecules: organic compounds.) – Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry (Biochemistry is the scientific discipline that studies chemistry, chemical reactions take place in cells.) Faculty of Science, UNIGE

– Stefan.Matile at unige.ch

