Huge program prelude: Leipzig with defensive concerns

Leipzig (dpa) – Fear the opponents at the start of the gigantic schedule: With growing concerns for the staff, RB Leipzig is starting the first of a dozen matches at Eintracht Frankfurt until Christmas. RB has never won at Hessen and coach Julian Nagelsmann has to improvise on Saturday (6.30 p.m. / Sky), especially in defense, due to endless injury problems.

This is why the 33-year-old is introducing part-time work in central defense. “Dayot Upamecano and Willi Orban still have small problems and are not candidates for 90 minutes. Both go for half time in view of the burden, ”Nagelsmann said Thursday. Marcel Halstenberg and Nordi Mukiele are permanently absent, Konrad Laimer and Lukas Klostermann will not wear their jerseys until next year.

South Korea’s Hee-chan Hwang will also be watching the game on TV due to his positive Corona test on Wednesday. Other possible cases cannot be excluded due to the large number of national actors. However, Nagelsmann wants to keep his cool. “We live in this time, we have to take it as it comes. We have a very tight-knit testing protocol, and that’s why I don’t have an extremely uncomfortable feeling when it comes to sport, ”he said.

Nagelsmann sees his former 1899 Hoffenheim club as an extreme case. “When there is such a concentrated situation, it becomes difficult. We were spared, ”said the man. Before Hwang, Amadou Haidara and another player had already tested positive for the corona virus.

Nagelsmann will likely be much more concerned with RB’s previous record at Frankfurt. Besides Bayern, Eintracht is the only current Bundesliga club in which Leipzig has never won. The cross-talk at the Nagelsmann summit after the 0-2 in January is unforgettable. “We haven’t had a good performance there recently, although we basically had a lot of chances. We never won. It’s time to change that, ”Nagelsmann stressed.

Leipzig can count on a factor that perfectly suits Eintracht’s emotional playing style. Frankfurt lacks fans. “With every move towards the halfway line, the fans intensify and you get nervous as an opposing coach,” Nagelsmann reported. “It’s a little quieter now, they’re missing a bit.” The mix of their own style of play and the fan base’s positive aggressiveness made the team better.

In terms of tactics, however, Nagelsmann must remain extremely flexible. “You had three different base orders in three games against us. So we don’t know how they appear, ”Nagelsmann said. The trainer will love solving this puzzle on Saturday night.