Street performer pins 50 masks of bastards found on the street

The street artist from Nice Toolate denounces a new form of pollution with his project Here is the work of an asshole. An exhibition to see in the streets of Paris and of which he explains the use for the Inrockuptibles.

After the Nice Toolate street performer changed the labels of 200 Coca-Cola bottles last October to alert consumers to plastic waste, he decided to attack common polluters, those who casually dispose of their surgical masks in nature, sometimes even inches from a garbage can. “For people with reduced mobility, come and discover 50 unique works in the streets of Paris until December 1. Thanks to the bastards for their contributions, without whom these 50 masks found on the ground would never have been exposed, ”he said in an Instagram post on November 14. The street performer has decorated the capital with some fifty works of art: framed masks entitled “Here’s the work of an asshole”.

Single use masks

“When I saw all these masks on the ground, I got this idea a few days ago, and I wanted to get the action done quickly. This kind of topic does not wait. On the other hand, since the museums are currently closed, I told myself it was time to bring art to the streets and raise awareness of this ecological scourge, ”the Inrockuptibles tells the artist. In all, Toolate has placed 50 signed and numbered paintings in Paris, from the side of the very busy Place de la République to the opulent 16th arrondissement. This shows that polluters are everywhere, even in upscale neighborhoods. Some masks have already been removed by Paris City Hall, others have been salvaged by passers-by: “All the better if people want to keep a bad memory of this virus in their living room,” he jokes.

By observing more and more masks being thrown on the ground, the artist decided to answer the question. “It really appealed to me and while I was teaching myself I learned that France had ordered 2 billion masks from China and that it takes 450 years for a mask to disintegrate. They are also very likely to end up in the oceans. I thought a lot about how to deal with this subject and then came up with the idea to immortalize this gesture, which lacks a lack of politeness, by framing it as a work of art. I am well aware that unfortunately this is not the only polluting object. There would be many things to watch out for: cigarette butts, chewing gum, plastic bottles, but I have set my sights on masks, as these objects have recently integrated our daily lives and require special attention. . Everyone is concerned because everyone has to wear masks. “

“Man is a wolf to man”

Toolate regrets that ecology is a topic that is often relegated to others. “It is natural for people to want to protect themselves from the virus, and I hope that if this pandemic ends one day, the masks will still be there. In general, ecology is always a topic that comes up long afterwards. It is unique to humans: asking questions when it is already too late. This is also the common thread in all my work and that is why I chose this stage name. “

With this short-lived exhibition, Toolate hopes to educate consumers about ecology and pollution by showing them that they are at the heart of the problem. “Ecology is an area that inspires me because humanity still has a lot of work to do in this area. But my primary goal is mainly to point the finger at human nonsense. ‘Man is a wolf to man’, after all, we are the only ones to blame for our own misfortune. I think we’re in an individualistic society where an asshole can afford to throw his mask on the floor without worrying about what will happen to him. I’ve read comments that say, “Yes, but maybe he fell by accident?” Strangely enough, I never found 50 euro bills on the floor. It proves that we lose what we want to lose. “A good listener …

