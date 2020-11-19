Bundestag decides to move Stasi files

The former office of the Federal Commissioner for Stasi Files will be dissolved. However, the files remain accessible – in a new storage location.

Berlin (dpa) – Stasi documents pass into federal archives. The Bundestag ruled Thursday in Berlin. Even at the new storage location, files must remain accessible to citizens, media and universities.

That way, people can continue to ask if the documents contain information about themselves, for example, and can inspect them – in the future digitally and in other places.

The CDU / CSU, the SPD, the FDP and the Greens voted for the jointly developed bill. The left abstained, the AfD voted against.

The former office of the Federal Stasi Archives Commissioner will be dissolved when the documents are transferred to the Federal Archives. Instead, the new office of a Federal Commissioner for Victims of the SED Dictatorship should be created and – like the Commissioner for Defense – be located in the Bundestag. This mediator is elected by the Bundestag for five years. It is supposed to defend the concerns of victims in politics and the public, to contribute to their assessment and to submit a report once a year.

The GDR’s Ministry of State Security (MfS), the Stasi for short, spied on its own citizens and also gathered information abroad. It was controlled by the ruling Socialist Unity Party, the SED. The ministry was established in 1950 and finally dissolved in March 1990.