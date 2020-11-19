🔎 Perfume – definition and explanations

introduction

Herbert Draper, Pot Pourri.

A perfume is a smell or, more often, a more or less persistent olfactory composition that is given off naturally by a plant, an animal, a fungus, an environment.

In nature, perfumes are often chemical and biochemical messages, especially pheromones or phytohormones.

It can also be the emanation of a natural substance (a flower extract for example) or of various aromas, solvents and fixatives manufactured or replicated that are intended for cosmetics, to be brought into contact or to perfume objects, animals or the air inside, which is generally made from plant essences and / or synthetic molecules. The use of perfumes by humans is very old and goes back to highest antiquity.

The term perfume usually has a certain olfactory composition, highly concentrated, conditioned and with a high olfactory concentration offered by different brands of perfume (Guerlain, Chanel, Estée Lauder …): we also say extract. The person who creates a perfume is called the perfumer or, colloquially, the nose and this activity is perfumery.

In this area (perfumery / cosmetics), "perfume" is now also used to denote water due to language abuse, toilet, an eau de parfum or an Eau de Cologne.

etymology

The word perfume would come from the term pro smoke, which means “through the smoke”, probably after the traditional and ancient usage of sacred, medicinal or ritual fumigations (for example of incense or various herbal substances).

The word perfume appeared late in the French language (no mention before 1528). Derived from the verb smoke, it first evoked odorous substances that were burned before it took on its current meaning in the 17th century.

History of perfume used by humans

Roman perfume vase, 3rd century Before Christ.

Numerous cuneiform tablets show that the use and trade in perfume was known by the Sumerians. All ancient peoples consumed a lot of it, especially the Egyptians (Alexandria had important factories). Although it also had secular uses, it was mainly used during religious practices (making offerings to the gods, embalming bodies). The production techniques were rudimentary and will remain so until the end of the Middle Ages: the products were crushed, beaten, boiled, impregnated with fat, and we mainly used bark, resins, roots or animal based substances (e.g. musk) or fixatives. One of the most widely used perfumes was frankincense, which was first made in Oman and was instrumental in creating the kingdoms of Arabia. For example, incense is cited 118 times in the Bible, including 113 (the city (Latin civitas) in ancient times before the creation of states denoted a group of men …) in the Old Testament. Cinnamon, acanthus, myrrh, spikenard, aloe, saffron or fragrant reeds are also mentioned on various occasions.

Advertising card, 1881.

The perfume trade also made the Phoenician and Greek cities successful. This is particularly the case in Cyprus, where new perfumes with flowers became fashionable (rose, iris, lily, Jasmine) or even from Corinth, the city where the perfume bottles (aryballes and alabastres) are marketed.

Perfume sprayer, USSR, around 1965.

The Romans continued to use perfumes, but we owe them little innovation other than replacing the Earth that is burned through glass for the production of the Bottles.

The Christian Middle Ages seem to have rarely used perfumes, except in the form of floral wreaths and in religious ceremonies. However, after the Crusades, consumption seems to increase, especially in the form of soap balls and rose water.

The great change occurred at the end of the Middle Ages and the Renaissance with two innovations: on the one hand, the improvement of the still with a cooling system that facilitates distillation; On the other hand, the discovery of ethyl alcohol, which makes it possible to give perfume a carrier other than oils or fats. The first famous alcoholate is the water of the Queen of Hungary (14th century), a preparation made from rosemary and turpentine.

The perfume then receives its letters of nobility in the west. It is used in particular to perfume clothing, in particular gloves, the profession of perfumer being associated with that of the glove maker. The city becomes the capital perfume that we develop new techniques that make it possible to better capture the essence of fragile flowers. In the 18th century everything was perfumed, from the body to clothing and various accessories, especially leather, but it would take another century for the spray to appear.

The last revolution took place at the end of the 19th century with the industrial and advertising boom, the consequences of which were considerable: serial packaging, the appearance of department stores and especially the arrival of the first synthetic products in connection with the development of organic chemistry.

It was Aimé Guerlain, the perfumer's son, who had opened a shop in Paris in 1828, which created the first perfume with synthetic elements in 1889. It then contained vanillin and coumarin. Modern perfumery was born.