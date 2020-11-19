“Grey’s Anatomy”: this character is back – and will appear in more episodes

The most unexpected comeback came at the start of the 17th season, which has already made its debut in Portugal.

No one was waiting, Meredith.

“Grey’s Anatomy” likes to start every season, but no one expected the start of the 17th to return with a character named Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey). This happened on Wednesday night, November 18, with the double episode premiering on Fox Life.

McDreamy, as he’s always been known, was the husband of protagonist Meredith Gray, who left the show five years ago, in season 11, when he passed away suddenly – supposedly Patrick Dempsey wanted to quit the series and there was some tension between the actor and the production team, especially with the creator of the production, Shonda Rhimes. Which made this return even more unlikely and unpredictable. Although Rhimes is no longer as active in this medical drama.

What happened was that at the end of this second episode of the 17th season, Meredith Gray felt bad after being treated for patients with Covid-19 – the pandemic struck the fiction television and also the “Anatomy of Gris”.

The idea was also to honor the real healthcare professionals who are at the forefront of the fight against the novel coronavirus – and many of them shared their testimonies with the writers, who drew on their experiences (including many are traumatic) to build parts of the new season’s narrative.

At the same time, “Grey’s Anatomy” and other series of doctors donated protective equipment such as masks or gowns to actual hospitals, when such protective materials were lacking.

After passing out in the parking lot of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, Meredith had a dream on a deserted, sunny beach. He hears someone call his name and realizes it’s McDreamy, who appears in the story for the first time since his death.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres about her comeback, Patrick Dempsey confirmed what’s going on with Meredith Gray (only watch the video if you really want to know before the next episodes) and explained how her comeback has gone. .

Dempsey met Ellen Pompeo, the actress who plays Meredith Gray, in July, when the new season was already in the works. They discussed what they could do to encourage people to wear masks during the pandemic. And they joked about how good it would be for fans to “see everyone put together in this weird way.”

So, showrunner Krista Vernoff got the idea that McDreamy would appear in Meredith Gray’s delusional dream. It’s already confirmed that Derek Shepherd will appear more often during the season.

“I don’t know how many [episódios] will be. I know I’ll be there this season, he’ll come back, ”Patrick Dempsey told Ellen DeGeneres. In “The Los Angeles Times,” Krista Vernoff revealed that the character will appear three more times.

As for “Deadline,” Patrick Dempsey revealed that he really enjoys making this special appearance. “It was very exciting and fun, it was nice to see everyone. There were many familiar faces and also many new faces.

Krista Vernoff would have had the idea of ​​bringing McDreamy back, although he didn’t think it was easy. “In my wildest fantasies about who we could have, he wasn’t on the list,” he told the same Los Angeles newspaper. “Because there was a certain complexity in the way he came out of the show.”

The scenes were recorded on a private beach.

Ellen Pompeo told Krista Vernoff that she and Patrick Dempsey had recently toured together and that she thought he would agree to make an appearance in the new season. It was she who convinced him to come back.

Vernoff also recounted how everything was handled in absolute secrecy. Almost everyone who worked on the new season of “Grey’s Anatomy” knew McDreamy was coming back.

“We haven’t told the writers for a long time. When she walks and looks when someone calls her and asks “Derek?”, In the script, I looked like Ellis Gray. And she says “mom?” And when we all read the script together, it was this version. No one knew what we were doing – so much so that when the crew arrived that day to shoot the scene, no one knew. It was a huge secret.

The recordings took place on a private beach, to facilitate the process, ensure safety conditions and prevent information leaks.

Also take the opportunity to read NiT’s recent interview with Patrick Dempsey, regarding his new series, “Devils” (unfortunately, the actor didn’t say anything about his participation in “Grey’s Anatomy”).