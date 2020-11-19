Oraxeat, TK900, announces its new line of gaming chairs

Oraxeat, a French company founded by a team of gaming enthusiasts, is pleased to announce the introduction of a new model in its TK range: the TK900.

ORAXEAT continues to expand and renew its offering to satisfy people looking for extreme comfort. This new armchair, which prefers comfort and simplicity, combines the ingredients that make the brand successful: ergonomics, quality of workmanship and robustness.

TK900, functions at the service of convenience

Like the other models from the ORAXEAT brand, the TK900 does not make any concessions in terms of user comfort. These chairs are fully adjustable and suitable for anyone who spends long hours in front of their computer. The shape of the backrest has therefore been adapted to provide optimal support regardless of the morphology of the user.

With a wide seat measuring 50 x 55 cm, a backrest that can be inclined by up to 160 ° and a backrest that can be inclined by up to 20 °, comfort comes first. The armrests are adjustable in 4D: in height, width, front to back and in rotation for a precise comfort that is adapted to each player. The adjustable lumbar support integrated in the seat enables quick and easy adjustment so that the players can adopt the best possible posture to relieve the shoulders. The height-adjustable headrest also adapts to larger sizes for maximum comfort.

The design of the TK900 is sober and elegant. All black, it is reinforced by delicate colored stitching that emphasizes the seat and backrest. The embroidered logo is discreet, which makes it easy to integrate the chair into different environments, be it in a play area or in a work area.

A selection of high quality materials

Every material used has been carefully selected to provide a quality product and maximum comfort and durability. The seat is made of 50 kg / m3 foam, which is covered with a micro-perforated PVC coating for optimal ventilation, especially in hot weather. The frame is made of steel, the base is made of reinforced aluminum and the multifunction mechanism is equipped with a class 4 piston. The rollers are suitable for any type of surface and have a diameter of 75 mm.

Oraxeat TK900 Gaming Chair (white) Oraxeat TK900 Gaming Chair (red) Oraxeat TK900 Gaming Chair (gray) Oraxeat TK900 Gaming Chair (blue)

The set enables maximum stability on any surface and carries a load of 150 kg. As with the brand’s other models, ORAXEAT has defined exacting specifications that allow it to guarantee the seats for ten years *.

Every detail counts

The TK900 comes with a black, velvet-covered memory foam pad for the neck that provides optimal comfort for every user. The cushion is removable, the elastic band provided for maintaining it is doubled for a longer service life. ORAXEAT endeavors to make the assembly of its seats easier and delivers its armchairs with the armrests already fitted. The screws are positioned directly on the side panels for simplicity. A bag with screws and two keys are also provided. The TK900 armchair is available in five versions: black with black, white, gray, blue or red stitching.

Price and availability

TK900: 5 models; black / black, black / blue, black / gray, black / red, black / white

Recommended PP tax: € 479.99

* Warranty: TK900 models are warranted for 10 years. H. 5 years, with an extension of 5 years which can be accessed by simply registering on the website within 30 days of purchase.