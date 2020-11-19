Release of EmmaDE3 1.03 Distribution – Blogs

On November 3, 2020, the Emmabunts Collective announced the release of the Emmabunts Debian Version 3 1.03 update (32 and 64 bit), which is based on the Debian 10.6 Buster and Xfce / LXQt environments.

This new update of EmmaDE3 includes, among other things, the OEM installation mode, which is part of the reemployment campaign that was started in early September by the Emmabunts collective in collaboration with Debian-Facile in France, Blah Linux in Belgium and Tugaleres. com.

Emmabunts’ express installation method is used in this reemployment campaign because a computer can be repackaged in less than 180 seconds. This is made possible by a USB stick under MultiSystem, which embeds Clonezilla, supplemented by scripts developed by Emmabunts and the use of clones from the GNU / Linux distribution as well as from DFiso.

To go even further in this re-employment campaign, the OEM installation mode has just been integrated, based on the Calamares scripts developed by Philip Mller for the Station-X project.

To expand on this idea, an option has been added that allows the integrator environment to also be cloned as a reference for the end user, but which also allows him to easily customize his system.

After the release of this version, the Emmabunts collective distributed clones in the OEM version to enable the use of this installation method by cloning as part of installation parts. We also encourage any associations looking to work in reemployment to create their own clones and blah Linux has produced a video on the subject.

And you:

– What do you think about adding OEM installation functionality to a GNU / Linux distribution for reuse?

– Do you think an OEM installation mode associated with OEM clones can be useful in the context of installation parts *?

– What do you think of this re-employment campaign?

Go further:

– The official announcement can be found here: https://emmabuntus.org/novembre-2020…loi-pour-tous/

– Download page: http://download.emmabuntus.org

– Blabla Linux playlist to this method:

– Re-employment campaign: https://emmabuntus.org/campagne-de-reemploi-pour-tous/

– Refurbishment project: https://debian-facile.org/viewforum.php?id=54

– Documentation on the reuse key: https://debian-facile.org/viewtopic.php?id=28163