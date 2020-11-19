Icy Dock announces new additions to its ToughArmor and ICYNano ranges

ICY DOCK is proud to present our two new innovative products in the ThoughArmor series, removable racks for NVMe M.2 SSDs!

The ICY DOCK ToughArmor MB840M2P-B and ToughArmor MB852M2PO-B are the world’s first removable NVMe M.2 SSD racks! They support ultra-fast transmission speeds of up to 32 Gbit / s or 64 Gbit / s via PCle and the OCulink connection (SFF-8612).

Installation of the M.2 hard drive without tools. In fact, you can quickly insert the M.2 NVMe SSD (2230, 2242, 2260, 2280, 22110) into the hard drive tray and slide the adjustable M.2 locker into the NVMe M-SSD .2 to lock the disc lock. This whole process takes less than 5 seconds! It is compatible with PCle 3.0 / 4.0 x4, x8 and x16 slots.

As with the ToughArmor MB840M2P-B, Icy Dock gives you the simplest device setup in just 10 seconds and without tools. This is because you only need to move the M.2 adjustable locker until an M.2 SSD (2230, 2242, 2260, 2280, 22110) is firmly seated and the cover closes. That saves you time!

In addition, the ToughArmor MB852M2PO-B has its own PCle Gen 4 OCulink (SFF-8612) connection in each slot and supports a data transfer rate of up to 64 Gbit / s. It is twice faster than PCle 3.0 and 10 times faster than the SATA interface!

NVMe M.2 SSDs are often associated with overheating issues. Because of this, Icy Dock decided to equip them with an aluminum heat sink plate to dissipate the heat generated. A thermal pad is also integrated to keep the components at an ideal temperature for their operation. Icy Dock also presents the new ICYNano MB809U3-1M2B and ICYNano MB861U31-1M2B portable external boxes!

ICYNano MB809U3-1M2B and ICYNano MB861U31-1M2B

With the tool-free housing ICYNano MB861U31-1M2B USB 3.2 Gen 2 with 10 Gbit / s you can quickly convert your M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD into a portable pocket drive. This is a unique external rack that allows you to change the length of M.2 drives in seconds with the innovative tool-less adjustable M.2 case.

The use of the extra long SSD 22110 for an intensive workflow with a transfer speed of up to 10 Gbit / s thanks to the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface enables you to back up large data files and save 4K / 5K / 8K videos in seconds. It has an aluminum heat sink cover and a high efficiency thermal pad that provides maximum cooling.

The tool-free housing ICYNano MB809U3-1M2B USB 3.2 Gen 1 with 5 Gbit / s is a slim, lightweight plug-and-play housing that transforms the M.2 SATA SSD into an ultra-portable USB pocket drive. With USB 3.2 Gen 1, the ICYNano MB809U3-1M2B can deliver transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbit / s, which is ten times faster than conventional USB 2.0 at 480 MB / s. Waiting time for your daily backup or data transfer; So it’s a perfect solution for data transfers / backups on the go! With the innovative, tool-free, adjustable M.2 housing, you can quickly install / remove all M.2 SATA drives in seconds.

With these two external enclosures, users with multiple adjustable M.2 drives of different lengths who need to change drives frequently can quickly create an NVMe M.2 SSD (2230, 2242, 2260, 2280) thanks to the adjustable M.2 rack. and 22110) into the drive compartment and slide the M.2 adjustable locker into the M.2 NVMe SSD to lock it in place.