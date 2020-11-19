LIfestyle

The new actors who will enter the third season of “You” are already known

rej November 19, 2020

The Netflix series returns in 2021, although there is still no concrete date for the premiere.

Penn Badgley is the protagonist.

Netflix announced this Wednesday, November 18 that the third season of “You” will feature 12 new characters. Michaela McManus will play Natalie, Joe’s neighbor who will represent a new fascination for the protagonist (and who was already entitled to a small participation at the end of the second season).

Natalie is successful professionally and socially and is married to a powerful man, who, however, does not know his secrets – something Joe will strive to uncover and understand. Other names joining the cast are Tati Gabrielle and Dylan Arnold. The character of Saffron Burrows, who plays Love’s mother, will be more present in the narrative.

Keep an eye out for new characters from Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Chris O’Shea, Christopher Sean, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin, Ayelet Zurer and Jack Fisher – with new characters from Scott Speedman, Travis Van already confirmed. Winkle and Shalita Grant.

According to “Entertainment Weekly” magazine, there are already descriptions of some of the new characters. The series returns in 2021, although there is still no concrete date for its debut. The recordings have already started.

