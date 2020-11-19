Non-Thermal Processing Market Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights: Bosch, Emerson, Bühler, Hiperbaric España, Avure Technologies

For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough imperative in today’s market place. Non-Thermal Processing Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. With this market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

To have best level of market insights and knowhow of the most excellent market opportunities into the specific markets, Non-Thermal Processing Market research report is an ideal key. It makes available statistics on the current state of the industry and hence works as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. Global Non-Thermal Processing Market is expected to reach USD 1611.68 billion by 2025, from USD 826.88 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Global Non-Thermal Processing Market is expected to reach USD 1611.68 billion by 2025, from USD 826.88 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Bosch, Emerson, Bühler, Hiperbaric España, Avure Technologies, Chic Freshertech, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Nordion, Gray*Star, Dukane, Symbios Technologies, CHIC Foods Co. Ltd., Avure Technologies, Hiperbaric, Hormel Foods Corporation, Hain Celestial Group and American Pasteurization Company and many more.

Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Technology (High Pressure Processing (HPP), Pulsed Electric Field (PEF), Irradiation, Ultrasonic, Cold Plasma and Others)

By Food Product (Meat & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Beverages Others),

By Function (Quality Assurance, Microbial Inactivation, Cutting, Emulsification & Homogenization, Cleaning and Others)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

A pulsed electric field is a high intensity of electricity passing through variable electric field in which the food is stored. It is the predominant non-thermal process used for acid-based fluids, or fruit juices. This process is combined with mild heating which improves the efficiency of microbial inactivation and prolongs the shelf life of foods. Microbial inactivation is a function where non thermal processing is extensively used for food preservation. This process notably assists in extending the shelf life of food products for a considerable amount of time.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Trend of novel technologies over conventional ones

Retention of nutrients and sensory attributes of food

Energy saving “green technology

HPP technology speeds up packaged food processing to meet growing demand

Misconceptions leading to regulatory compliance for labelling irradiated food

High capital investment

Global Market Dynamics

The frozen food market is considered to be one of the leading and most dynamic sectors in the food industry. According to an article published by FOA, the market share for the frozen food sector was USD 75 billion in the year 2001 for U.S. and Europe region. The major players in the non-thermal processing market are making numerous developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants. This is significantly contributing to the growth of the non-thermal process market.

Many of the top firms have been involved with export markets and have also built brand recognition in the overseas markets. Moreover, the need for retention of nutrients and sensory attributes in food has prompted the non-thermal processing market. Extensive R&D activities have been undertaken to optimize the process and make it compatible for usage in various food applications.

Irradiation is an effective non-thermal technology used for microbial inactivation. In this process, food products undergo high frequency radiation treatment that leads to the disintegration of the cells of microorganisms. The application of non-thermal processing technology (NTP) is constantly increasing in the food industry at a rapid rate. The lack of heat in this technology offer several benefits such as the sensory and nutritional attributes of the product remaining unaffected, which helps in yielding products which are of better quality when compared to traditional processing methods.

