Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market : 2020 Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook-2026

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Lactalis American Group, Inc, MILEI GmbH, MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, FrieslandCampina, Glanbia plc, Kerry Inc among others.

Global Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Technology (Acid Hydrolysis and Alkali/Enzymatic Hydrolysis), Product (Casein and Whey),

Form (Paste and Powder),

Application (Sport Nutrition, Clinical Nutrition, Infant Nutrition and Animal Feed) and

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Milk proteins are synthesized in mammary gland which provides nine vital amino acids which are beneficial for human being. The overall content of amino acids and milk protein depends on the genetics and breed of an animal. About 130 Million babies are suffering from allergy of cow milk out of which 10-20% babies are having abdominal pain (colic). With Growing demand for sports nutrition products including powders and supplements many companies are emerging in the milk protein hydrolysate market and there will be more investments in the milk protein hydrolysate which impacted the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Growing awareness of R&D programs by companies will increase the growth of market

Rising consumer awareness regarding nutritional products will propel the market growth

Increased need for baby nutrition products at reasonable prices help to boost the market

Growing demand for dietary supplement will increase the market growth

Market Restraints

High R&D cost will restrain the market

Stringent government regulations will hamper the market

Global Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Milk Protein Hydrolysate products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Milk Protein Hydrolysate products which drives the market.

