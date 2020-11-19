XXL format despite Corona: start of the season for Eisenbichler & Co.

Wisla (dpa) – Two world championships, ten countries and 21 targeted travel destinations: the ski jumping scene and the Fis World Association want to stick to the usual XXL schedule even in times of pandemic and run the full schedule winter from November to March.

What allows the German team around Markus Eisenbichler to have various sporting opportunities for gold, silver and triumphs becomes a gigantic challenge for the Fis. From Friday (6 p.m. / Eurosport), officials aren’t just looking for new winners and world champions. No, you also need to perform a logistics masterpiece to keep the international field healthy during the winter.

National coach Stefan Horngacher is satisfied with the Corona preparations of the Fis for new race director and Walter Hofer’s successor, Sandro Pertile. “In the first phase, we will go to Wisla, Finland (charter flight), Russia (charter flight), where we are in our own athlete bubble with many tests. A well-designed procedure, ”Horngacher said. The goal: as few external contacts as possible, the groups as firmly as possible. “This means that the same people are always together on the plane and at the hotel. There is a very, very good chance that it will work, ”explained the coach.

When the pandemic abruptly ended the current season in the spring ahead of the World Ski Flying Championships in Planica, Eisenbichler and Co. could still vaguely hope that an eight-month hiatus would be enough to leave Corona behind. But far from it: instead of full arenas, athletes can expect plenty of ghost competitions this winter. The New Year’s competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen is currently scheduled in front of empty stands. The green runs, as we will see them initially in Wisla this weekend due to the warm temperatures, should not improve the atmosphere in the ski jumping camp either.

In Oberstdorf, they expect up to 2,500 spectators at the Four Hills Tournament at the end of December and at the Nordic Skiing World Championships. But alternatives have long been considered if federal and state governments continue to ban sporting events with an audience. “We also touched on the subject of the Ghost World Cup. Nobody wants that, but we see it as a possibility that could arise, ”said general manager Moritz Beckers-Schwarz ahead of the Allgäu title fights (23 February to 7 March).

If the corona logistics work as desired, the very happy German master Eisenbichler and his roommate Karl Geiger have a few chances to break free. The flying ski world championship in Planica, canceled in the spring, will be postponed to December, after which the tour, further home world cups and the world championships in Oberstdorf await. “We want to be good. Medals are awarded at the World Ski Flying Championships, and the tour is traditionally one of the most important dates of the winter. The Home World Cup has the highest priority, ”says Horngacher.

The Tyrolean explains: “We always try to train so that we can drive 90% all winter and then go 100% on special occasions.” This precisely planned form structure does not work in ski jumping as it does in endurance disciplines. The past successes of the Germans, who celebrated great individual victories with Eisenbichler (2019 World Champion) and the return of Andreas Wellinger (2018 Olympic Champion), nevertheless indicate how meticulously and efficiently the DSV-Adler can work towards objectives set.

Behind Eisenbichler and Geiger, who are firmly planned as the best players, however, there are many unanswered questions in the squad. Severin Freund and Wellinger, who have recovered from a tear in the cruciate ligament, are part of the team, but are initially considered strangers. Richard Freitag was not part of the squad, although a seeded athlete in Stephan Leyhe had to adjust due to injury. Horngacher hopes for a positive surprise that in the last five years a different jumper (Freund, Wellinger, Freitag, Eisenbichler, Geiger) has become the best German.