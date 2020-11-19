Professional association calls for donations for sex workers

The federal and state governments agreed at the end of October that the brothels should also be closed in November. The emergency aid fund set up to the tune of 150,000 euros is already exhausted. Today, the industry depends on government aid and donations.

Berlin (dpa) – The professional association for erotic and sexual services is asking for donations and state aid for sex workers.

“The renewed lockdown hits the toughest people who previously feared for their existence,” said a press release from the association. Sex workers who have a tax number and are registered in Germany can apply for Corona assistance as self-employed persons alone. But this is not the case with many colleagues. The association was hoping for government help, she said.

The association’s emergency aid fund of 150,000 euros set up during the Corona period is already exhausted. “The jar is now empty and those affected are forced to continue working illegally.”

The association also publishes donations online. “A lot of sex workers who do not reside in Germany have stayed in brothels – since they closed they have been sitting in the streets overnight,” he says. “They are currently not able to return to their home country either, there are entry stops and in most cases there is not enough money for an unscheduled trip anyway. . ” The Catholic Women’s Social Service recently pointed out that many prostitutes “suddenly find themselves with nothing” and depend on food packages, for example.