Smart Access Memory, MSI announces new BIOS with the option “Re-Size BAR”

MSI is expanding the BIOS of its AMD 500 series motherboards with the option “Readjust BAR”. Activation usually improves performance in video games.

The manufacturer tries to position itself on this novelty first. However, operation requires a specific hardware chain. In order to be able to use this Smart Access memory, a Ryzen 5000 processor, an X570, B550 or A520 motherboard and a Radeon RX 6000 graphics card must be available. The aim is to activate the processor. Direct access to the entire memory of the graphics card (VRAM), which overrides the limitation of 256 MB.

MSI AMD 500 Series Motherboard, How to Enable Smart Access Memory

MSI has therefore announced that it will support no fewer than 32 references from its motherboard catalog. To use this, the UEFI must be updated. Go to this address to use this extended Smart Access storage

Settings> Advanced> PCI Subsystem Settings

Then activate “Resize BAR” and “Via 4G Storage / Crypto Currency Mining”.

Finally, you can press F10 to save the changes and restart for them to take effect.