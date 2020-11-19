BusinessIndustriesInternational
Medical Textile Market Size 2020 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Upcoming Trends, Segmentation and Forecast by 2026
Medical Textile Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Medical textile is the branch of the technical textile. Medical textiles are the type of textile used to construction for medical applications. The medical textile is also known as healthcare textile.
The use of textile materials for medical and healthcare products ranges from simple gauze or bandage materials to scaffolds for tissue culturing and a very large variety of prosthesis for permanent body implants. Rising demand for medical textile products, technological developments, rising healthcare expenditure and stringent quality and safety regulation associated with the market are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe.
The market player included in this report are:
Kimberly Clark Corporation
Beiersdorf India Pvt. Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson
Vestagen Technical Textiles Inc.
Honeywell International
Imedex Biomateriaux
Halyard Health
Cardiva Integral Solutions
Bally Ribbon Mills
Frudenberg & co. KG
Bluestar Silicones International
Biomedical Structures
Furthermore, rising inclination towards high performing medical textile products and emerging demand from developing countries are the factors which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the coming years. Medical textile are made to avoid any damage to the human body as they are non-allergic, nontoxic and biocompatible. The use of these textiles relies on their features such as flexibility, absorption, filtering and lightness. These factors are also boosting sales of medical textile in the market across the world. However, high cost involved in the performance testing of medical products, restricted raw material and low awareness about the significance of safety and hygiene among developed and underdeveloped countries are the factors which are limiting the growth of the market over the upcoming years.
The regional analysis of Global Medical Textile Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to technological advancement and wide scope of improvement in the textile sector. North America is also estimated to grow in the global Medical Textile market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing government schemes, rising manufacturing units and wide promotion of medical textile products in the region.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Non-Woven
Knitted
Woven
By Industry:
Implantable goods
Non-implantable goods
Healthcare & Hygiene Products
Regional & Country Analysis
North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa
