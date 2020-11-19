Firefox 83 is available for download. What’s new?

Mozilla has released a new version of its browser, Firefox 83. The application is available in various environments, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. It comes with several improvements and new features.

The FireFox browser is one of the newest alternatives in the “Chrome” world, as Edge now works under the Chromium engine. Mozilla recently decided to accelerate its development with the release of a new major version every four weeks. This dynamic is a tool that is seen as a “key” to staying relevant in this difficult struggle.

The introduction of Firefox 83 enables many improvements to be made. Part of it is not directly visible because it is the browser engine. We have some tweaks under the hood that are meant to increase speed, especially when loading websites. Mozilla specifies on this subject

“Firefox is moving ever faster with major updates to SpiderMonkey, our JavaScript engine. You can now get up to 15% performance improvement when changing a page to benefit from 12% optimized responsiveness with an 8% reduction in memory usage. “”

Firefox 83, several new features

There are also several new features. One of the most important is the HTTPS-only mode. As you can easily understand, if you just read the name, this mode only accepts HTTPS sites and therefore blocks all HTTP sites. This function is not activated by default. A manual action must be carried out via the configuration window of the browser.

The picture-in-picture function and the multimedia keyboard shortcuts (for videos) have been expanded. You can now use the arrow keys to move 15 seconds forwards or backwards. Volume control is also supported. For Windows 10 or Mac devices, pinch zoom is available via the touchpad. Regarding the Apple universe, Mozilla states that Firefox 83 works perfectly with the new M1 platform.

There are also “subtle” improvements to certain built-in browser functions. You can take advantage of suggestions (if available) by selecting a search engine at the bottom of the search box. The old behavior of doing a search in-place is available but out of sync. The buttons at the bottom of the search box also appear to enable searching in bookmarks, open tabs, and history.

Overall, Firefox 83 is an important release with new features in various areas.