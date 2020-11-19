BusinessIndustriesInternationalSci-Tech
Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Revolutionary Trends, Future Potential and Revenue Estimation in Industry Statistics
Condensers, controls, evaporators, and compressors are the various categories under the equipment type segment. Among these, the compressor category led the industrial refrigeration systems market during the historical period (2014–2019). Being the component that actually provides the cooling, compressors account for anywhere between 25% and 35% of the cost of a complete refrigeration unit designed for industries.
During the forecast period, the highest CAGR is projected to be witnessed by the CO2 category, as the gas is non-flammable, as well as less toxic. Termed as a natural refrigerant, the gas causes extremely little harm to the environment, if it is accidentally released from the refrigeration system. The adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants, such as CO2, is one of the key trends in the market presently.
The growth of the food and beverage processing industry in emerging economies is a significant reason for the industrial refrigeration systems market growth. With the increasing demand for processed and ready-to-eat products, food processing firms are seeing brisk business in developing countries.
