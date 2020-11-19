Compressor Market Future Trends, Prominent Players, Covid 19 Impact and Forecast by 2030

Global Compressor market is expected to reach $48.5 billion by 2030. The rising demand for energy efficient systems, rapid industrialization, and growing automotive industry in developing countries such as China and India some of the major factors pushing the market growth.

Based on compressor type, the market is categorized into positive displacement and dynamic compressors. Positive displacement category held a larger market share in 2019. This is ascribed to its widespread adoption across small and medium scale industries. The dynamic compressor type is further segmented into centrifugal and axial compressors.

Growing infrastructure development and rapid industrialization in countries such as India, China, and South Korea would support market growth in the forecast period. On the basis of application, the compressor market is segmented into construction, power, industrial manufacturing, HVAC-R, chemical and cement, oil and gas, automotive, food and beverage, textile and others, wherein ‘others’ include healthcare, agriculture, and research.