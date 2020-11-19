📰 From hydroxychloroquine to death threats

On August 27, they published a meta-analysis, which is a review of the scientific literature, and concluded that hydroxychloroquine was ineffective against COVID-19. It brought them a series of messages of abuse, intimidation, and even threats.



In a short letter published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases on November 13th, five Swiss and French researchers draw attention to one facet of “dialogue” (dialogue is communication between two or more people or groups of people, at least one sender and one recipient. A specific data element is the message. A code is language and / or jargon. A goal is …) “in the age of social media (The term” social media “encompasses the various activities, technology, social interaction and creation of content integrate. Andreas Kaplan and Michael …), which we would not have thought possible a few years ago: Quote: Several authors from [cette méta-analyse] have a violent campaign (the land, also called rural environment, denotes all cultivated inhabited areas, it contradicts the concepts of the city, …) of cyberstalking in the media (we call media an impersonal means of disseminating information (such as press, radio , Television) that are used for communication. The media allow the dissemination of information to …) social networks, have hundreds of slurs, xenophobic messages, anonymous phones and intimidation, including death threats (Death is the ultimate state of a biological organism, who ceases to live (even if we could speak of death in the more general cosmic sense, including for example …) These actions were accompanied by a public exchange of data (In information technology (IT), data is a basic, often coded description of something , a business transaction or an event. etc.) of the contact, including the postal addresses of the authors, on Facebook groups (Facebook is a social network created by Mark Zuckerberg that aims to bring people together who are close or unknown. Since December 2009 it would gather …) hundreds of thousands of members.

Such campaigns have long since become commonplace in the cultural or media sector: Stars of the scene as well as journalists are regularly the target of hostile, even hateful comments when they have published or said something on a controversial topic.

But in science (La science (Latin Scientia, “knowledge”) is according to the dictionary Le Robert “What we know, when we have learned it, what we …) is very rare. The name that occurs most frequently, is that of Paul Offit. In 2009, this professor of pediatrics (pediatrics is a specialized branch of medicine that examines the normal psychomotor and physiological development of the child as well as all the pathology present there …) was in the hospital (Un Krankenhaus is a place which is intended for people suffering from pathologies and trauma too complex to receive treatment in the home or office of a …) General for Children in Philadelphia (Philadelphia is a city of the state Pennsylvania, USA. The fourth largest city in the country, Philadelphia, had 1,463,281 inhabitants in the city itself and 5,976,500 inhabitants in its region …) was the target of enemy attacks even death threats for his posit ions against pseudosciences in general and vaccine charlatans in particular. More recently, reports have revealed the strategies these campaigns have in common: they are coordinated in an internet forum (the internet is the global computer network that provides various services such as e-mail, instant messaging and the world wide to the public). Web, using the protocol …) (Facebook, Reddit or others), one or more people propose the “argument” to be used and identify it if necessary (the needs are at the level of interaction between the individual and the environment. Human needs are often divided into three categories …) is the employer of the “target” or one of his relatives … In 2018 the pharmacist (in France the pharmacist is a health professional, successor to the pharmacist and owner of the Diploma of a Doctor of Pharmacy after Defense …) Olivier Bernard, known as Pharmachien, became one such target for a blog post denying the usefulness of vitamin C injections (vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin, that is sensitive to heat and light.) Against patients undergoing chemotherapy (chemotherapy is the use of certain chemicals to treat treatment of diseases. It is a separate treatment technique …) (his positions earned him an international popularization award in 2019).

It was therefore to be feared that the irrational passions evoked by hydroxychloroquine would in turn cause this type of slippage. In fact, the five authors support a Brazilian colleague, Marcus Lacerda, who faced a similar campaign in the spring (spring (from Latin primus, prime and tense, time, this season marks once the beginning of the year) year) is one of the four seasons of the zones …) latest. According to a report in the Lancet Infectious Disease in June, the first clinical study (A clinical study is a scientific study conducted in human medicine therapy to evaluate the safety and security) effectiveness of a diagnostic method or was published a few weeks earlier. ..) with a control group (the word control can have several meanings. It can be used as a synonym for investigation, verification and control.) on the effectiveness of chloroquine (chloroquine is a malaria drug from the 4-aminoquinoline family. With quinine, the Treatment most commonly used for both the prevention and cure of malaria (and which had negative results), followed immediately by a hostile campaign on social media, apparently launched by a right-wing American activist who posted on Twitter ( Twitter is a tool for social networks and microblogging g, with which the user can send short messages, so-called tweets, free of charge (“tweets”). via the Internet, via messaging …) had presented this study as “funded by the left”; The Brazilian President’s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, had forwarded this allegation to his two million subscribers on Twitter and to a rabies (rabies is a serious viral disease that affects mammals including humans. It is caused by a virus that causes encephalitis, a fairly common zoonosis which mainly affects carnivores. Symptoms have occurred …).

“This behavior has a purpose,” write the five researchers in their November 13 letter. “Scare and silence researchers and doctors. However, silence would be the worst response to this type of behavior and would leave societies vulnerable to populism and obscurantism.”

How information circulates and how it is perceived and understood by part of the public is also part of the problem. As the researcher explained in June, (A researcher (researcher)) means a person whose job it is to do research. It is difficult to clearly define the researcher’s role as the research areas are so diverse and include significant aspects …) The Brazilian Marcus Lacerda, “when we first announced that we would test chloroquine for COVID-19 treat, we were seen as heroes in Brazil. People sent us messages of encouragement and everything (The whole, understood as the whole of what exists, is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) The world (The word world can mean 🙂 was excited “. But when the results of the study came out, attitudes changed dramatically.

