📰 5 glimmers of hope for women with breast cancer

Breast Cancer Prevention Month ended in October. However, several researchers at Laval University work hard each year to better understand and treat this disease. Among all the advances made by these seasoned teams, here are 5 encouraging leads.

1- prevent by eating

More and more studies suggest that certain foods can lower the risk of breast cancer. A study by Caroline Diorio and Élisabeth Canitrot of the Medical Faculty and the research center of the CHU de Québec – Université Laval, which provides further evidence of this. The researchers investigated the link between the consumption of lean dairy products and this disease. According to their analysis, consuming at least two products of this type a day could significantly reduce the risk of developing pre-menopausal breast cancer.

2- Evaluate the individual risk accurately

Accurate prediction of the risk of developing breast cancer to adjust the screening test by mammography individual risk of each woman to make her scope more effective. Here lies the efforts of Jacques Simard and his team from the Faculties of Medicine and Pharmacy and CHU de Québec – University Research Center Laval. With the ever more accurate identification of the genes associated with the various breast cancer subtypes, the project PERSPECTIVE evaluates a personalized screening approach using a tool an innovative prediction who have favourited breast cancer-related risk factors (family history, lifestyle, hormonal factors, density breast) with a polygenic risk score with 300 variations genetic, unique to every woman. The ultimate goal is to increase the benefits and reduce the inconvenience of screening for breast cancer.

3- diagnose as soon as possible

The earlier cancer is detected, the greater the chance of a cure. Getting genes to speak to promote this early detection is the path explored by a team from the Medical School and Research Center at CHU de Québec – Université Laval, including Caroline Diorio and Francine Durocher. Cellular changes that cause a normal cell to become cancerous or a cancer cell to become more aggressive are associated with changes in the expression of certain genes. The two professors and their group bet on a thorough knowledge of the genomic signature at any stage of these transformations it might be possible to detect the presence of abnormal cells very early on. As part of their work, these researchers are also investigating the idea that modulating the expression of the genes involved can prevent or slow the progression of breast cancer.

4- Focus on the benefits of sleep

The importance of a good sleep can no longer be proven in the general population. This importance is even greater for people with cancer. The work that Josée Savard and her team from the School of Psychology are doing on sleep disorders has shown that chemotherapy and insomnia Don't mix well. Lack of sleep weakens the immune system, which would increase the risk of developing infections during the phase of treatment and the following weeks. This research inspired an intervention program against insomnia that is in the implantation phase at the CHU de Québec – Université Laval. It will then be incorporated into routine care for people with any type of cancer.

5- And that of physical activity

Activity Physics has positive ones Effects recognized in women with breast cancer. Several years ago, Caroline Diorio and her team from the medical school showed that practicing low-intensity physical activity daily can have a protective effect against the recurrence of breast cancer. More recently, another study done by his team showed that physical activity was linked to a reduction in inflammation in the mammary gland. This could explain the protective effects of physical activity on breast cancer risk and the risk of its recurrence, according to the researcher. Understanding these risks better is another step towards better understanding this disease and improving treatments.

