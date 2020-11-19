Trump attempts partial recount in Wisconsin

Washington (AP) – Donald Trump wants a portion of the votes in the state of Wisconsin to be counted again in his attempt to overturn the outcome of the US presidential election.

The president’s election campaign team transferred $ 3 million for a partial recount, the state election commission said on Wednesday. Trump continues to claim that the election victory was stolen from him by electoral fraud in favor of challenger Joe Biden. His lawsuits against him have so far been almost entirely unsuccessful.

The Trump side said they were two districts. They were selected because there were most of the irregularities there, he said. Biden is vastly superior in both districts. In Dane County, he is ahead of Trump with more than 260,185 votes to 78,800 votes, in Milwaukee County with 317,270 votes to 134,357 votes.

In the northern state of Wisconsin, Democrat Biden prevailed over Republican Trump by a margin of 20,470 votes, or 0.62 percent. The cost of a recount would only be borne by the State if the advance had been less than 0.25%. That’s why the Trump side had to transfer the money. A recount of all votes in the state would have cost Trump’s campaign team, officials said, $ 7.9 million.

Wisconsin has the votes of ten voters in the presidential election. Based on results so far, Biden leads nationally with 306 votes to 232. He needs at least 270 votes to win. The electoral college, which ultimately determines the president, will vote on December 14.

Before concluding, there is a manual review of the votes in Georgia. There, Biden led with around 14,000 votes before the recount began. During the inspection, it was found that several thousand votes were not included in the results, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, responsible for conducting the elections, said on CNN news channel. The cause was errors by employees of two Republican-led districts. With them, Biden’s lead is reduced to around 12,000 votes. Raffensperger also stressed: “We saw no sign of widespread fraud”. According to broadcaster Fox News, 5,600 counted votes were not included in the bill. Georgia plans to present the final results on Thursday.

Georgia has around 16 electoral votes. In Pennsylvania, there are 20. There, the Trump side has tightened its complaint after a temporary weakening and now calls, among other things, not to confirm the results of the vote in the state and to have the electorate nominated by the local parliament.