The body adapts to pressure

A new record was broken in November by the Slovenian Alenka Artnik, who dived in apnea to a depth of 114 m in monofin with constant weight. This test, in which you dive in and rise to the surface along a rope while maintaining the same ballast, requires rigorous training in order for the body to adapt to these extreme conditions. Various adaptation mechanisms come into play in order to withstand great depths and a lack of oxygen (oxygen is a chemical element in the chalcogen family with the symbol O and the atomic number 8.)



Apnea (apnea means stopping ventilation (from the Greek pnein for breathing and the private prefix a-). We also speak of respiratory arrest or stop …) a priori has nothing natural for our body. Submerged in water (water is a ubiquitous chemical compound on earth that is essential to all known living organisms.) Man has to cope with the non-renewal of oxygen: we then enter a hypoxic state. To answer this, the body has a set (in set theory, a set intuitively denotes a collection of objects (the elements of the set), “a set that can be understood as a whole”, such as) physiological reflexes.

When the head enters the water, the first reflex (the reflex in general brings the integrating properties of a nerve center into play. It results from a reflex of muscular activity in response to a stimulus. Muscular activity is involuntary, …) of the body becomes a diving reflex or called the immersion reflex. The article by Paule-Émilie Ruyparu in the scientific journal (A scientist is a person who is devoted to the study of a science or sciences, devoting himself to the study of a field with the rigor and methods of scientist.) Student JS MAG describes the stages that the body went through during the descent. The first effect – gradually – causes the blood to pool (blood is a fluid connective tissue formed by free cell populations, of which plasma is the basic substance and is present in most animals …) name given by the French bird -Nomenclature (updated) 31 bird species exist that either belong to the genus …) of vital zones (The vitales are an order of dicotyledonous plants. This order was reintroduced in the Angiosperm Phylogeny website and does not include …) to the detriment of the Hands and feet, a slowdown (The slowdown signal (type SNCF) announces a needle (or more) in a deviating position that cannot be crossed at the normal speed of the line.) The heart rate (the heart rate is – in the medical sense of the Word – the electrophysiological mechanism at the origin of the contraction of the ventricles. Define the …) and a contraction of the spleen (The spleen (in Greek) al tes σπλήν (splē n), in the Latin context, hence the adjectives spleen and Liénal) are a fragile organ, deep in …) to release red blood cells and thus facilitate transport (transport is the fact of carrying something, or someone who drives from one place to another, mostly using vehicles and communication routes (road, canal, etc.). By …) oxygen in the blood. This “switch (a switch (derivation of the break)) is a physical or virtual device or organ with which the passage of a river can be interrupted or authorized. It is not necessary …) centrally in the body” first stage.

The deeper the freedivers go, the more their body goes into survival mode. At a depth of -40 m there is 10 to 20% of the volume (Volume in science or mathematics is a quantity that measures the extent of an object or part of space.) Blood is requested Supply the lungs with blood volume to protect them from pressure (Pressure is a basic physical term. It can be thought of as a force relating to the surface to which it is applied.). Then the brain (the brain is the main organ of the animals’ central nervous system. The brain processes information from the senses, controls many bodily functions, including voluntary motor skills, and …), which also affects the effects of depth. At -60m, the anesthesia known as deep poisoning makes the mind wander. At about -100 m, a level that the freediver Alenka Artnik exceeds, the lungs take up 1/11 of their original volume.

In order to achieve his record, the Slovenian freediver asked AFP to practice freediving since he was 5 years old. And it is not the only one who testifies to the long preparation required for this kind of effort. The freediver Stéphane Mifsud, record holder for static apnea (The word static can denote or qualify what is relative to the absence of movement. It can be used as :), confirmed in the science magazine (Science (Latin Scientia, “knowledge”) is after Le Robert dictionary “What we know after we have learned what we …) and life (life is the given name 🙂 this apnea was a sport of patience.” Freediving is an adaptive sport that requires years of training. In reality, my body is like a car that is about to embark on a long journey (A journey is a journey to a more or less distant point for personal (tourism) or professional (business) purposes. Travel has developed considerably and democratized in …): You have to fill the gas tank as much as possible and then use as little as possible. ”

Go to the limit

The body at its limits, which the head ignores. If the idea of ​​diving deeply without oxygen sounds crazy, our physical abilities can actually meet the demands if the training is appropriate. There are technical factors, but also mental factors that come into play in order to overcome your limits. In the book “Apnea: Aus der Theorie (The word theory comes from the Greek word theorein, which means” look at, observe, examine “. In everyday language, a theory is an idea or …) to be practiced” (PURH editions) , Éric Clua in Chapter 3 highlights the factors that affect freediving performance.

For freediving masters, control (The word control can have several meanings. It can be used as a synonym for testing, verification, and control.) Partly (The word Partial can be used as 🙂 for physiological reflexes possible through practice. Athletes can better control the brain’s oxygen consumption and thus adapt their bodies to this type of exertion. However, the training shouldn’t be too intense in order to give the body time (time is a concept developed by humans to capture the change in the world) to recover.

Technical work also plays a role in performance. In the case of Alenka Artnik, diving in a monofin, it is necessary to optimize swimming between energy expenditures (in common sense, energy refers to anything that allows a job to be done, generating heat and light in order to encourage movement generate.) and force (the word force is used in several areas with special meaning 🙂 generated.

The mind must also be ready. Freedivers, like other athletes, need to show their will and stay calm. The acceleration (acceleration usually denotes an increase in speed; in physics, more precisely in kinematics, the acceleration is a quantity …) heart causes a higher sesame expenditure (sesame (Sesamum indicum) is a plant of the Pedaliaceae family, far spread for their seeds.) represented by oxygen in this discipline. Then the acquisition (In general, acquisition is the act of obtaining information or acquiring a good.) Good management of stress (The stress (“restriction” in English)) or general syndrome of adjustment is the Amount of reactions of an organism that are subject to environmental influences. In …) and mental relaxation are all parameters that athletes have to work on to get out of the water.

In practitioners’ minds: the four phases

In the course of their research into understanding motivation (motivation is the component or process in a living organism that regulates engagement in an action or experience. It determines its initiation in a certain direction with the desired intensity and in …) and the organization (an organization is) of freedivers Mary Schirrer interviewed freedivers. Analysis of their testimonials made it possible to identify four phases of apnea that followers of this sport go through. She explains that the practitioner enters a phase in water (the word phase can have several meanings, it is used in different fields and mainly in physics), which is conducive to mental relaxation. In phase two the first discomfort can be felt. In phase three, the effort is painful. The will is crucial to pass this course (the genus Passer was created in 1760 by the French zoologist Mathurin Jacques Brisson (1723-1806)) and gain access to the quarter phase. The latter is a real struggle between the signals sent by the body and the practitioner’s will. It is a very risky phase as it can lead to unconsciousness.

