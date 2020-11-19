Lisbon receives immersive exhibition with works by Monet and Klimt

The works of these two masters will be exhibited at the Mãe d’Água das Amoreiras reservoir, through holograms and projections.

You can come until the end of February.

After having been successfully received in Porto, the studio OCubo takes the immersive exhibition “Impressive Monet & Brilliant Klimt” to Lisbon. The multimedia exhibition will open on November 26 at the Mãe d’Água das Amoreiras reservoir.

As its title suggests, it will present works by Claude Monet and Gustav Klimt but in a different way. This OCubo project (responsible for some of the country’s most famous videomapping and light shows) features both holograms and 360-degree projections. The idea is to have a fun and educational component but using technology.

He will stay in Lisbon until February 28, 2021 – while staying in Alfândega do Porto until January 10 – but the idea is that this is a bigger project. In this space of the reservoir, the Galerie Immersivus Lisboa will be installed, which will receive a varied program after this first immersive exhibition.

The sessions to visit “Impressive Monet & Brilliant Klimt” take place from Tuesday to Sunday, “sometimes subject to adjustments depending on the measures decreed in the context of the state of emergency”.

Tickets cost € 15, but there are € 12 tickets for children aged 4 to 17, people over 65, students and residents of the Municipality of Lisbon. The family pack (10 € per person) is valid for two adults and one or more children / young people from 4 to 17 years old.

There is also a premium ticket (€ 20), which allows you to watch the show from a floating platform. Children aged three and under have free access. You can buy tickets or get more information from the official website.