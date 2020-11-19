Effenberg and Scholl defend Löw – criticism of Kroos

Berlin (AP) – Former German footballers Stefan Effenberg and Mehmet Scholl have defended national coach Joachim Löw after the 6-0 debacle.

It was the right decision to stick with Löw, Effenberg told the Internet portal “Sport1” and added: “At the end of the day there were players on the pitch who have a certain quality very well and in some cases also a great experience. And if these guys don’t call that, you need to point your finger at them and not just Jogi Löw. “

Toni Kroos in particular has shown that he is not a top player. It was clear that “Joshua Kimmich is the true and fair leader of this team,” said Effenberg. Kroos is not the type to verbally come across as a leader.

Scholl complained that the national coach had to pay for what was wrong with the training of the coaches and the offspring. “It has nothing to do with Löw, he cannot compensate for poor development in a few days. The new generation is not yet a winner, ”Scholl told the“ Bild ”newspaper.

Sorted world champions Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Müller couldn’t save anything. “It’s about training the new generation,” said Scholl. Effenberg sees it the same way: “Jogi Löw now has the opportunity to draw personal conclusions and that is what he has to do. In my eyes, not with Boateng, nor with Hummels, nor with Müller, but with the players he now has at his disposal. “