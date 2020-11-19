Interferers at the invitation of the AfD to the Bundestag? Council of Elders advises

Berlin (dpa) – The Bundestag Council of Elders on Thursday dealt with suspicion that the AfD had smuggled right-wing troublemakers into the Reichstag building the day before.

They allegedly harassed deputies in the corridors during the debate on the law on protection against infections, as reported by several parliamentarians.

“If it turns out that AfD deputies have given access to the Reichstag to people who have specifically exerted pressure on deputies or prevented them from fulfilling their mandate obligations, this must have consequences,” he said. said the first parliamentary director general of the FDP parliamentary group, Marco Buschmann, the German news agency. “It would be frankly unparliamentary. We will investigate the matter in any case at the council of elders. “

The council of elders is meeting this afternoon. The first parliamentary director general of the AfD Bundestag faction, Bernd Baumann, said on Wednesday evening that his faction was unaware that members of the AfD had smuggled unauthorized people into the Bundestag. “If guests who have been regularly registered by individual members and who have been vetted by the Bundestag have violated the rules of procedure, we will investigate these allegations.”

According to a report by the Germany editorial network, an AfD member confirmed that a woman on his list was invited to the meeting. It is said that it was the woman who pressured Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) with questions, filmed him and insulted him. This can be seen on a YouTube video. Other activists also came to the Bundestag at the invitation of the AfD. This also coincides with the research of the studio ARD Capital.

“It’s monstrous! We will defend our democracy and our parliament against the enemies of democracy, ”Britta Haßelmann, the Greens’ first parliamentary official, wrote on Twitter. The incidents were to be “dealt with immediately in parliamentary bodies”. Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) is expected to present a full situation report at the meeting of the Council of Elders.

“Putting pressure on MPs and obstructing the free exercise of their mandate undermines the foundations of our democracy,” the Union faction’s first parliamentary director general, Michael Grosse-Brömer (CDU), told the “ThePioneer” portal (Thursday ). He too asked the council of elders to be fully informed.

SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil called the AfD’s behavior “absolutely undemocratic and outrageous”. This has “always in mind the declared objective, that of destabilizing our democratic system,” he told “Spiegel”.