Adaptive Cruise Control Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities post after COVID19 Outbreak
From $4.8 billion in 2016, the global adaptive cruise control market size is expected to attain the value of $15.3 billion by 2023, advancing at an 18.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2017–2023). The factors positively impacting the market growth are the rising number of vehicle safety initiatives and regulations due to the increasing number of road accidents.
The adaptive cruise control (ACC) is meant to regulate the vehicle speed in order to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles on the road. It works by sensing the speed of vehicles and alerting the braking system to reduce the vehicle speed.
Competitive Landscape of Adaptive Cruise Control Market
The global adaptive cruise control market is fragmented in nature, dominated by majorly tier-1 suppliers. Among the leading players, Robert Bosch GmbH was the largest player in the market in 2016. Some of the other major players in the market are Continental AG, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., Valeo SA, Delphi Automotive PLC, Autoliv Inc., Mando Corporation, and Hyundai Mobis.
GLOBAL ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL MARKET
- By Technology – Lidar, Radar, Laser and Ultrasonic
- By Application – Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
- By End-use – OEMs and Aftermarket
- By Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW)
GLOBAL ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
North America Adaptive Cruise Control Market
- By Technology
- By End-use
- By Application
- By Country – U.S., Canada and Mexico
Europe Adaptive Cruise Control Market
- By Technology
- By End-use
- By Application
- By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Russia and Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific Adaptive Cruise Control Market
- By Technology
- By End-use
- By Application
- By Country – Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW) Adaptive Cruise Control Market
- By Technology
- By End-use
- By Application
- By Country – Brazil, Chile and Rest of RoW